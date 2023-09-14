Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan-New Zealand Economic Cooperation Agreement reaches 10-year anniversary

Deal to mutually remove all tariffs on goods signed in 2013

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/14 16:09
Taiwan-New Zealand Economic Cooperation Agreement came into effect in December 2013.

Taiwan-New Zealand Economic Cooperation Agreement came into effect in December 2013. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan-New Zealand Economic Cooperation Agreement (ANZTEC) has been in effect for a decade now, according to the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office (NZCIO).

NZCIO Director Mark Pearson said that the agreement "has been a success story for both sides,” per a NZCIO press release. Over the past decade until 2022, trade between New Zealand and Taiwan has grown by nearly 50%, reaching $1.75 billion, Pearson said.

Under the agreement, both countries agreed to remove all tariffs on goods. This means that Taiwanese consumers can access New Zealand’s food products, including fruits, dairy products, and meat, at reasonable prices, he said. Meanwhile, Taiwan has been able to increase exports of electric bicycles, electronics and information technology products, steel products, and plastic products to New Zealand.

The deal also includes provisions related to Indigenous people, as it seeks to strengthen cooperation in language, culture, and business between New Zealand's Maori and Taiwan's Indigenous population.

“ANZTEC has successfully brought New Zealand and Taiwan closer together as strongly complementary trade and cultural partners,” Pearson said. To celebrate the tenth anniversary, NZCIO will host a luncheon in Taipei this week.

ANZTEC was signed on July 11, 2013, between NZCIO and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Wellington, and it came into effect on December 1, 2013.
Taiwan-New Zealand relations
Taiwan-New Zealand Economic Cooperation Agreement
NZCIO
bilateral trade
Mark Pearson

RELATED ARTICLES

Tainan signs agreement with Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture
Tainan signs agreement with Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture
2023/07/18 10:00
Taiwan envoy says no agreement on 'double taxation' with US hinders business
Taiwan envoy says no agreement on 'double taxation' with US hinders business
2023/05/31 09:53
Indiana State Senate passes resolution supporting Taiwan
Indiana State Senate passes resolution supporting Taiwan
2023/02/20 15:27
European Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan next week
European Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan next week
2022/12/16 20:21
UK minister Greg Hands lauds Taiwan trade ties
UK minister Greg Hands lauds Taiwan trade ties
2022/11/09 15:56