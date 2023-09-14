Alexa
KMT's Hou meets AIT director at Taipei defense expo ahead of US tour

Hou Yu-ih takes a look at drones, F-16V flight simulator

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/14 15:50
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih, and KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang at the Taipei defense expo Thursday. 

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih, and KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang at the Taipei defense expo Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) met with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk at the defense expo in Taipei on Thursday (Sept. 14) ahead of his trip to the United States.

Later in the day, Hou will leave for an eight-day tour of the U.S., including meetings with members of Congress, think tank experts, technology leaders, and AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger. Taipei-based AIT Director Oudkirk visited the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Expo (TADTE) Thursday to mark the first-ever presence of a U.S. pavilion at the event.

Hou paid special attention to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), CNA reported. He first had a look at Taiwanese drones before heading over to the U.S. pavilion, where Oudkirk wished him a happy voyage.

Lockheed Martin Corp. gave him a demonstration of its F-16V flight simulator, while AeroVironment, Inc. introduced its Switchblade UAV. The drone can be carried in a backpack and launched from a tube before it crashes into its target detonating an explosive payload.

Hou told reporters he valued the development of the domestic defense industry and approved of its cooperation with overseas allies. He also emphasized he often meets with the AIT director to discuss how to deepen Taiwan-U.S. relations.
Hou Yu-ih
KMT
2024 presidential election
Sandra Oudkirk
American Institute in Taiwan
AIT
defense expo
drones
F-16V
Hou's US trip
Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition
TADTE

