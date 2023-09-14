Ukraine updates: Kyiv, Moscow exchange volley of drones

Ukraine and Russia have both claimed to have shot down drones attacking them from the other party on Thursday.

Russian forces reportedly destroyed five Ukrainian sea drones, and Moscow also said it had destroyed several Ukrainian drones over its border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that it downed 17 Russian drones attacking its southern, central and northern territories overnight, out of a total of 22 drones.

The accusations come one day after Russia said that two of its warships were damaged by Ukrainian missile attacks on the port city of Sevastopol on the illegally-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Russia says Ukrainian sea drones destroyed

Russian forces destroyed five Ukrainian sea drones which attacked a navy ship in the Black Sea on Thursday, Russia said.

The RIA news agency cited the Defense Ministry as saying the sea drones had tried to attack the Sergei Kotov ship.

Tension has intensified in the Black Sea since Moscow withdrew in July from a UN-brokered deal which allowed Ukraine to export grains via the sea amid the ongoing war.

Kyiv says 17 Russian drones downed

Ukraine said that it downed 17 Russian drones attacking its southern, central and northern territories overnight, out of a total of 22 drones.

Ukraine's air force said in a post on the messaging platform Telegram that Iranian Shahed drones attacked the country "from three directions."

Russia says drones destroyed over border Bryansk, Belgorod regions

Moscow also said it had destroyed several Ukrainian drones over its border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod overnight.

The Defense Ministry said six drones in four separate locations over the Bryansk region were downed. The region is roughly equidistant between the Ukrainian and Russian capitals.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said no damage or casualties were reported. He added that emergency services were present on the scene.

The defense ministry added that it "thwarted" an attack by a drone over the Belgorod region. The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the drone was "shot down" over Tulyanka village.

Russia says 11 drones destroyed over Crimea

Russian air defenses destroyed 11 drones over Crimea on Thursday morning, Russian media reported.

The RIA state news agency described the drones as "hostile."

RIA earlier reported that car traffic was suspended on the bridge that connects the Crimea peninsula to mainland Russia. It gave no reason for the traffic suspension.

rmt/rc (AFP, Reuters)