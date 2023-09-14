Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Space Agency unveils new satellite carrier rocket

Rocket capable of carrying 1 200-kg satellite into low orbit

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/14 15:29
Taiwan Space Agency's new satellite carrier rocket. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Taiwan Space Agency's new satellite carrier rocket. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) unveiled its new satellite launch vehicle at the 2023 Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition on Thursday (Sept. 14).

The satellite carrier rocket was designed and developed domestically and will be used for both national and commercial satellite launch missions, per TASA. The project helped bolster domestic manufacturers through industry-academia cooperation, which creates a supply chain for rocket components, the agency said.

The rocket is intended for low earth orbit, approximately 300 km above the earth’s surface. Measuring 25 meters long and weighing 37 tons, it can carry one 200-kg satellite.

TASA has launched 15 satellites between 1999 and 2019, including FORMOSAT satellites 1,2,3,5,7. Of those, FORMOSAT 5, and 7 are still in service.

Between 2023-2028, the agency plans to launch the Triton satellite, FORMOSAT 8, FORMOSAT 9, and the B5G LEO Communication Satellite successively. Ten remote sensing satellites are expected to be built in the future.

TASA was established in 1991 and has been developing Taiwan’s satellite technology for over 30 years.

The TADTE will run from Sept. 14-19 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Nangang Exhibition Center.
Taiwan Space Agency
TASA
satellite carrier rocket
satellite technology
Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan shoots for stars, one rocket at a time
Taiwan shoots for stars, one rocket at a time
2023/09/11 16:41
Taiwan schedules Triton weather satellite launch
Taiwan schedules Triton weather satellite launch
2023/09/01 13:53
Taiwan sends Triton weather satellite to French Guiana for launch
Taiwan sends Triton weather satellite to French Guiana for launch
2023/07/14 14:16
1st Taiwan-made weather satellite passes inspection before launch
1st Taiwan-made weather satellite passes inspection before launch
2023/07/10 19:32
Defense experts expect drones will play key role in attack on Taiwan
Defense experts expect drones will play key role in attack on Taiwan
2023/07/08 15:50