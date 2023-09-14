Taiwan Space Agency unveils new satellite carrier rocket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) unveiled its new satellite launch vehicle at the 2023 Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition on Thursday (Sept. 14).

The satellite carrier rocket was designed and developed domestically and will be used for both national and commercial satellite launch missions, per TASA. The project helped bolster domestic manufacturers through industry-academia cooperation, which creates a supply chain for rocket components, the agency said.

The rocket is intended for low earth orbit, approximately 300 km above the earth’s surface. Measuring 25 meters long and weighing 37 tons, it can carry one 200-kg satellite.

TASA has launched 15 satellites between 1999 and 2019, including FORMOSAT satellites 1,2,3,5,7. Of those, FORMOSAT 5, and 7 are still in service.

Between 2023-2028, the agency plans to launch the Triton satellite, FORMOSAT 8, FORMOSAT 9, and the B5G LEO Communication Satellite successively. Ten remote sensing satellites are expected to be built in the future.

TASA was established in 1991 and has been developing Taiwan’s satellite technology for over 30 years.

The TADTE will run from Sept. 14-19 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Nangang Exhibition Center.