Terry Gou's presidential running mate is a hypnotist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) presidential running mate, actress Tammy Darshana Lai (賴佩霞), who Gou described as the “ideal candidate," is also a certified hypnotist.

Gou on Thursday (Sept. 14) announced Lai as his prospective running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Lai's extensive list of achievements includes a professional qualification in hypnotherapy from the U.S. National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), per UDN.

The NGH describes itself as “a not-for-profit, educational corporation” established by an “enthusiastic group of hypnotists." The guild's publications include “Journal of Hypnotism” and “The Hypno-Gram."

Hypnosis is an “unconscious state in which someone can still see and hear and can be influenced to follow commands or answer questions," according to the Oxford Dictionary. Hypnotherapy uses hypnosis to ease mental and physical health conditions.

Lai has published therapy books such as "The Power of Changing Your Mind" and the magazine Charming, which combines advice for personal and spiritual growth with fashion. At a press conference after announcing Lai as his "chosen one," Gou said he had originally been charmed by Lai's calm nature and problem-solving skills.

Lai told reporters that her background in psychology taught her that intelligence was based on happiness. She said she would do her best to keep Gou happy so that he could become much smarter.

Gou said that Lai has many different sides, but in his eyes, she is a promoter of women's rights and a dedicated peace worker. Lai's educational background includes a master's degree in international relations and a Ph.D. in law from China's Jinan University. She also served as an adjunct professor at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.