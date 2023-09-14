Alexa
Terry Gou's presidential running mate is a hypnotist

Tammy Lai says she will do her best to make Gou smarter

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/14 15:10
Tammy Lai on Sept. 14, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) presidential running mate, actress Tammy Darshana Lai (賴佩霞), who Gou described as the “ideal candidate," is also a certified hypnotist.

Gou on Thursday (Sept. 14) announced Lai as his prospective running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Lai's extensive list of achievements includes a professional qualification in hypnotherapy from the U.S. National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), per UDN.

The NGH describes itself as “a not-for-profit, educational corporation” established by an “enthusiastic group of hypnotists." The guild's publications include “Journal of Hypnotism” and “The Hypno-Gram."

Hypnosis is an “unconscious state in which someone can still see and hear and can be influenced to follow commands or answer questions," according to the Oxford Dictionary. Hypnotherapy uses hypnosis to ease mental and physical health conditions.

Lai has published therapy books such as "The Power of Changing Your Mind" and the magazine Charming, which combines advice for personal and spiritual growth with fashion. At a press conference after announcing Lai as his "chosen one," Gou said he had originally been charmed by Lai's calm nature and problem-solving skills.

Lai told reporters that her background in psychology taught her that intelligence was based on happiness. She said she would do her best to keep Gou happy so that he could become much smarter.

Gou said that Lai has many different sides, but in his eyes, she is a promoter of women's rights and a dedicated peace worker. Lai's educational background includes a master's degree in international relations and a Ph.D. in law from China's Jinan University. She also served as an adjunct professor at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.
Terry Gou (郭台銘
Terry Gou's running mate
hypnotism
election campaign
Lai Pei-hsia 賴佩霞
psychology
therapies

