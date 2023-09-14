Alexa
US plans to use Egypt aid budget for Taiwan defense funding

Shift motivated by differences with Egypt over human rights, Ukraine war

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/14 14:08
A U.S.-supplied F-16V fighter jet serving with Taiwan's Air Force.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is likely to benefit from the United States redirecting US$55 million (NT$1.75 billion) in military financing away from Egypt over human rights concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The shift was motivated by the Egyptian government’s attitude on human rights and on the war in Ukraine, the report said. Washington had been arranging an aid package for Egypt worth US$85 million, but according to unnamed Biden administration officials, it plans to shift US$55 million to Taiwan and US$30 million to Lebanon.

If the foreign military funding goes to Taiwan, attention would be focused on aerial and coastal defense systems, missile defense, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and cyber security. Washington might also supply protective equipment, ammunition, and communications systems, the report said.

The White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon did not provide immediate reactions to the Wall Street Journal article. Taiwan was included in the U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program for the first time in August, showing growing concern about China’s military threat.
