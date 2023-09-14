Global Electric Vehicle Transmission Market: Accelerating Growth and Key Market Dynamics 2031

Introduction

The global electric vehicle transmission market has experienced substantial growth, with a market value of USD 7,256.7 Million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 43,689.0 Million by 2030. This robust growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide and growing concerns about carbon emissions. However, challenges such as the availability of charging infrastructure remain a significant hurdle to market expansion.

Growth Influencers

1. Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The global demand for electric vehicles has been steadily rising, fueled by the environmental and economic benefits they offer. For instance, Volkswagen Group’s global deliveries of full-electric vehicles doubled in the first half of 2021, largely due to European demand. This surge in demand contributes significantly to the growth of the electric vehicle transmission market.

2. Growing Concerns Related to Carbon Emissions

Amidst the global push to reduce fossil fuel consumption and combat climate change, countries are adopting measures to minimize carbon emissions. For instance, India alone emits 995 metric tons of carbon annually. In response to such alarming statistics, consumers are increasingly adopting EVs, driving the demand for electric vehicle transmission systems.

Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle transmission market is divided into several segments, including transmission type, transmission system, vehicle type (power), vehicle type (design/model), and distribution channel.

Transmission Types

Single Speed : This segment experienced the highest growth rate at 22.7%.

: This segment experienced the highest growth rate at 22.7%. Multi Speed: Among multi-speed transmissions, the 2-speed EV transmission sub-segment dominated.

Transmission Systems

AMT Transmissions

AT Transmission : The AT transmission system held the largest market share, exceeding 55% in 2021.

: The AT transmission system held the largest market share, exceeding 55% in 2021. CVT Transmissions

DCT/DHT Transmissions

Vehicle Types (Power)

Battery EV : Estimated to represent an opportunity of over USD 20,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

: Estimated to represent an opportunity of over USD 20,000 Million during 2022 to 2030. Plug-In EV

Hybrid EV

Vehicle Types (Design/Model)

Cars : The cars vehicle type accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2021.

: The cars vehicle type accounted for more than 60% of the market share in 2021. Buses

Trucks

Others

Distribution Channels

Online

Offline: This segment experienced the highest CAGR of 22.4% due to technological advancements and accessibility.

Regional Overview

The electric vehicle transmission market’s growth varies by region.

Asia Pacific experienced the highest market growth rate of 23% due to strategic developments.

experienced the highest market growth rate of 23% due to strategic developments. Europe is projected to grow steadily with an opportunity of more than USD 9,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

is projected to grow steadily with an opportunity of more than USD 9,000 Million during 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to grow at a steady rate, driven by rising awareness.

is expected to grow at a steady rate, driven by rising awareness. The Middle East and Africa are also poised for substantial growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global electric vehicle transmission market include Allison Transmission Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, and more. These leading players collectively hold approximately 40% of the market share. Collaboration and product launches are common strategies to maintain market presence.

In February 2022, Allison Transmission collaborated with New Flyer to provide electric hybrid-equipped buses to Southern Nevada’s public transportation system, Laughlin.

Conclusion

The global electric vehicle transmission market is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and growing environmental concerns. As the market continues to evolve, collaboration and innovation will be essential for players seeking to maintain a competitive edge. Additionally, addressing infrastructure challenges, such as charging stations, will be crucial to sustaining market growth.

