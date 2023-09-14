Driving into the Future: Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global automotive telematics market recorded a market value of USD 37,102.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to surge to USD 123,487.5 Million by 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Automotive telematics, a communication technology for the automobile industry, leverages wireless networks to facilitate information flow to and from vehicles. This market’s growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Next-Generation Telematics Protocols (NGTP), government support, and rising technological penetration, although security and privacy concerns pose challenges.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS117

Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Adoption of NGTP Enhances Telematics Service Delivery

NGTP, or next-generation telematics protocol, revolutionizes automotive telematics by enabling over-the-air delivery of integrated data and services for connected vehicles. NGTP streamlines in-vehicle telematics and presents a standardized approach for end-to-end telematics services, even for older vehicles. This surge in NGTP adoption is expected to drive the growth of the telematics market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive telematics market can be segmented by component, application, vehicle type, connectivity, and channel.

Component

Hardware Self-contained Telematics Units (TCU) GPS Devices

Software Platform

Services Consulting Implementation Maintenance Telematics as a Service (TaaS)



Among these, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share at approximately 68%, driven by the increasing demand for GPS devices in automotive telematics. Specifically, GPS devices are anticipated to reach a market volume of over 370,465.2 thousand units by 2027. Within the services segment, maintenance is poised to achieve the fastest CAGR of 21%.

Application

Automatic Crash Notification

Billing Services

Driver Behavior

Emergency Calling

Insurance Risk Assessment

Navigation

On-Road Assistance

Remote Diagnostics

Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

Others

The vehicle tracking/recovery (fleet management) segment is expected to hold the largest market share, accounting for about 25% due to improved fuel efficiency and reduced operating costs. Additionally, the on-road assistance segment is estimated to surpass a market value of approximately USD 9,700 million by 2025.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS117

Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Car Electric Vehicles Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Two-Wheeler

Others

Passenger cars dominate this segment, constituting around 50% of the market share, mainly due to their high adoption of automotive telematics. Notably, the electric vehicles (EVs) segment within passenger cars is experiencing substantial growth, with a CAGR of about 21.3%, reflecting the increasing global adoption of EVs.

Connectivity

Satellite

Cellular

Satellite connectivity is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to its preference over cellular connectivity for automotive telematics.

Channel

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

OEMs lead in market share, driven by their increased integration of automotive telematics. However, the aftermarket segment is also projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The global automotive telematics market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Europe commands the largest market share, constituting around 32%, attributed to the presence of major automotive companies globally.

North America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the second-largest market share, driven by emerging economies like China and India, and includes countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, and Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global automotive telematics market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, LG Electronics, Verizon, and more. The top four players collectively hold about 65% of the market share. These companies actively engage in mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations. For instance, in July 2021, Marelli entered a strategic technological partnership with SMRP BV to provide smart illuminated exterior vehicle parts.

Conclusion

The global automotive telematics market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, driven by NGTP adoption, government support, and technological advancements. While security and privacy concerns remain challenges, the benefits of automotive telematics in terms of fuel efficiency, cost reduction, and overall convenience continue to fuel market expansion. As the industry evolves, product development, innovation, and strategic partnerships will play pivotal roles in shaping its future.

Get a sample PDF of the report at: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS117

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS117

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us