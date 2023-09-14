Rolling Forward: Global Truck-Bus Tires Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global truck-bus tires market exhibited a value of USD 40,192.8 Million in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 57,261 Million by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Additionally, the market’s volume for truck-bus tires stood at approximately 212.21 million units in 2020. Truck and bus tires are essential components, providing traction, wear resistance, and safety to commercial vehicles. Factors such as government investments in logistics and transportation, favorable trade agreements, and the entry of commercial vehicle manufacturers are anticipated to drive market growth. Nevertheless, fluctuations in raw material prices and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on demand pose challenges to the industry.

Growth Influencers

1. Government Investments in Logistics and Transportation

Governments worldwide are significantly investing in the logistics and transportation sectors to foster economic development. For instance, India’s logistics sector was expected to reach USD 215 billion in 2020, with the government allocating USD 23 billion in the 2020 budget for logistics and transport infrastructure. Such investments stimulate the demand for truck-bus tires.

2. Entry of Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers and Favorable Trade Agreements

Trade agreements and collaborations between governments and non-government entities are bolstering market growth. For instance, ESR India partnered with the government of Maharashtra, India, to invest approximately USD 578.88 million in establishing 11 logistics and industrial parks. The entry of commercial vehicle manufacturers into the truck-bus tires business further propels market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The global truck-bus tires market is segmented based on tire type, operation type, applications, weight, and distribution channel.

Tire Type

Radial

Bias

Radial tires are expected to surpass 212.06 million units by 2027 due to increasing demand, thanks to their superior heat dissipation compared to bias tires.

Operation Type

Steer

Drive

Trailer

The drive segment holds the largest market share, accounting for about 49%, driven by the rising adoption of truck-bus tires. The trailer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%.

Application

Truck

Bus

The bus segment is estimated to exceed 19 million units by 2025, primarily driven by the global increase in bus traffic and their popularity as a public mode of transport. Trucks, used mainly for transporting goods, are also contributing to market growth, particularly in emerging economies.

Weight

<50 kg

50-80 kg

80-100 kg

100-150 kg

>150 kg

The 50-80 kg segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of approximately 45%, primarily due to the increasing demand for these tires in buses. The 80-100 kg segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8%.

Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket Brand Stores Independent Tire Dealers Retail Tire Chains



The aftermarket segment commands a significant market share of over 75%, driven by the preference for aftermarket distribution of truck-bus tires. Within this segment, the retail tire chains sub-segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The OEM segment is expected to surpass a market volume of 63 million units by 2025.

Regional Overview

The global truck-bus tires market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Europe is projected to reach a market volume of USD 8,861.6 million by 2027 due to the presence of major players in the region and a high demand for truck and bus tires.

is projected to reach a market volume of USD 8,861.6 million by 2027 due to the presence of major players in the region and a high demand for truck and bus tires. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of over 60% due to the growing automotive industry, increasing truck and bus traffic, and cost-conscious markets in Africa, South America, and Asia.

holds the largest market share of over 60% due to the growing automotive industry, increasing truck and bus traffic, and cost-conscious markets in Africa, South America, and Asia. India and China are key manufacturers of cost-effective bus and truck tires, further boosting market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global truck-bus tires market include Aeolus Tyre, Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, and others. These top 17 players collectively hold a market share of approximately 67%. They actively engage in partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Bridgestone was selected as the tire partner for Fisker’s all-electric vehicle, Fisker Ocean.

Conclusion

The global truck-bus tires market is poised for steady growth driven by government investments, favorable trade agreements, and technological advancements. Despite challenges such as raw material price fluctuations and pandemic-related disruptions, the market remains robust. Collaboration, innovation, and government support will play pivotal roles in shaping the industry’s future. As the world increasingly relies on commercial vehicles for transportation and logistics, the demand for high-quality truck-bus tires is expected to remain strong.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

