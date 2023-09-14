Navigating Growth: Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market, valued at USD 1,032 billion in 2021, is projected to surge to USD 1,656.7 billion by 2027, showcasing a robust CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. 3PL, or third-party logistics, involves organizations outsourcing elements of their warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services to third-party businesses. This market’s growth is primarily driven by the increase in trading activities due to globalization and the growing focus of manufacturers and retailers on their core competencies. Despite these drivers, concerns over dependency and the loss of direct control over logistics pose challenges, while the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted market growth.

Growth Influencers

1. Increase in Trading Activities due to Globalization

Globalization, characterized by a rapidly improving global economy and changing market conditions, has led to a surge in trading activities. This heightened trade activity makes it increasingly challenging for organizations to manage and track their logistics operations. Consequently, many organizations are partnering with third-party vendors to outsource their logistics functions, driving the growth of the 3PL market.

2. Rise in Focus of Retailers and Manufacturers on Core Competencies

In a fiercely competitive market environment, retailers and manufacturers are intensifying their focus on their core competencies. To maintain their competitive edge, they are outsourcing supporting activities to third-party service providers. Among these outsourced functions, logistics stands out. This growing emphasis on core competencies among retailers and manufacturers is expected to fuel market growth.

Segmentation

The global 3PL market is segmented based on the mode of transport, service, and end-user.

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

The roadways segment is poised to hold the largest market share at approximately 44%, driven by increasing investments in logistics infrastructure. Meanwhile, the airways segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of around 8.2%, owing to the preference for air transport, particularly for the rapid transportation of goods such as medical equipment.

By Service

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

The domestic transportation management segment is estimated to dominate the market, fueled by growing trade movements between loading docks and warehouses and rising carrier charges. The dedicated contract carriage (DCC) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, exceeding 10% during the forecast period.

By End User

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

The technological sector is anticipated to command the largest market share, accounting for over 28%, driven by the increasing demand for 3PL services by technology companies. The healthcare segment is expected to represent approximately 37% of the market size of the automotive segment in 2021, growing to 41% by 2027.

Regional Overview

The global 3PL market is regionally divided into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate with the largest market share and the fastest growth rate of 8.9%. This dominance can be attributed to the availability of cost-effective skilled labor in countries like India and China.

is expected to dominate with the largest market share and the fastest growth rate of 8.9%. This dominance can be attributed to the availability of cost-effective skilled labor in countries like India and China. Europe is anticipated to secure the second-largest market share.

Europe is anticipated to secure the second-largest market share. North America and South America are expected to register substantial growth rates.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global 3PL market include DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Kuehne+Nagel Inc., DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, Fedex Corporation, United Parcel Service (UPS), Panalpina World Transport Ltd, Maersk, and other prominent players.

These market leaders actively engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, DHL Express expanded its airfreight capacity to meet the growing intra-Asia demand and strengthen its connection between the U.S. and the Asia Pacific region.

Conclusion

The global 3PL market is on an upward trajectory, driven by increased globalization and the strategic focus of retailers and manufacturers on core competencies. Despite challenges related to dependency and loss of direct control, the industry is poised for growth. Collaboration, innovation, and government support will be pivotal in shaping the sector’s future. As urban traffic congestion rises, people seek high-quality logistics services, ensuring sustained demand for 3PL services.

