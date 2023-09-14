Powering Growth: Global Brush Motor Market Analysis 2023-2031

Introduction

The global brush motor market exhibited a market value of USD 7,431.0 million in 2021 and is poised to reach USD 11,442.8 million by 2027, growing at a steady CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. Brush motors play a pivotal role in various industries, serving as electrical contacts that conduct current between moving parts and stationary wires, particularly in rotating shafts. This market’s growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the low power requirements of brush motors, stringent pollution control regulations, and a shifting preference toward cleaner fuel sources. However, challenges such as the growing automation of manufacturing processes and high maintenance requirements may hinder market growth.

Growth Drivers

1. Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

The global push for environmental conservation and stringent pollution control regulations has significantly boosted the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and other environmentally friendly automotive solutions. Governments worldwide, including the U.S. and China, are actively promoting the adoption of EVs by building charging infrastructure, offering tax incentives, and implementing preferential policies. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric car sales reached 2.1 million units in 2019, marking a 40% year-on-year increase since 2018. This rapid adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be a key driver of market growth.

Segmentation

The global brush motor market is segmented based on components, types, output power, industries, and sales channels.

By Component

Stator

Rotor / Armature

Brushes

Commutator

The rotor/armature segment accounted for the largest market share, approximately 50%, in 2021. Meanwhile, the brushes segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate, reaching around 9.1% during the forecast period, driven by various technological advancements.

By Type

Permanent Magnet

Shunt-Wound

Series-Wound

Compound Wound (Shunt + Series)

The series-wound segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the projected period, as it represents the most common type of brush motor. The shunt-wound segment offers significant opportunities, with a potential market size exceeding USD 1,490 million, owing to ongoing advancements in the segment.

By Output Power

Less than 750W output

Between 750W and 75kW output (Highest CAGR of 8.2%)

Between 75kW and 375kW output

Greater than 375kW output

The segment ranging between 750W and 75kW output is poised to witness the highest CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period, primarily driven by its increasing demand across various industries. Moreover, the segment exceeding 375kW output is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 500 million by 2023.

By Industry

The market serves various industries, including:

Aerospace

Automation

Broadcast

HVAC

Material Handling

Medical

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Robotics

Security

Transportation

Others

The aerospace sector is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2021, accounting for more than USD 6,700 million, driven by the increasing demand for brush motors in the industry. Notably, the medical sector is projected to witness the highest growth rate, approximately 10.2%, over the forecast period, owing to the expanding global medical industry. Additionally, the automation segment holds substantial opportunities, with a potential market size of more than USD 450 million during 2021-2027, driven by the rising adoption of technologically advanced components.

By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of about 8% during the projected period, as it is increasingly used by manufacturers for the distribution of brush motors.

Regional Overview

The global brush motor market is geographically divided into five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of around 8.2% due to the burgeoning automotive and medical sectors in the region.

is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of around 8.2% due to the burgeoning automotive and medical sectors in the region. North America is estimated to generate revenue of around USD 1,500 million by 2023, driven by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced brush motors.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global brush motor market include ABB, Allied Motion Technologies, AMETEK, ARC Systems, ASMO, Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, Franklin Electric, Johnson Electric, Maxon motor, OMRON, OMRON Nidec Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and other prominent players. The combined market share of the top four players exceeds 35%.

Major market players are actively engaged in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and the introduction of new products to bolster their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, ABB e-mobility increased its investment from 67% to 80% in Chargedot, a Chinese electric vehicle charging provider, enhancing its market presence in China.

Conclusion

The global brush motor market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the low power requirements of brush motors. While challenges such as automation in manufacturing and maintenance requirements exist, the market remains promising. Collaboration, innovation, and government support will play pivotal roles in shaping the future of this industry. Additionally, as urban traffic congestion intensifies, the demand for high-quality logistics services is expected to ensure sustained growth in the brush motor market.

