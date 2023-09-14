Jerky Snacks Market 2023 Expected to Outperform Competitors with Exceptional Revenue Growth

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Jerky Snacks Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Jerky Snacks Market' (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

What is the value of the Global Jerky Snacks Market?

Global Jerky Snacks Market is valued approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

What are Jerky Snacks and their primary function?

Jerky snacks are popular due to their high protein content. Consumers are shifting away from carbohydrate-rich snacks and toward more healthy snacks, notably in North America and Europe. In recent years, customers’ preferences have evolved toward nutritious snacks that include all of the ingredients. Consumers desire more information on product packaging. Non-GMO, gluten-free, low salt, no artificial ingredients, minimal processing, and no antibiotics are emerging as industry trends. Rising demand for nutrient-dense snacks, such as healthy fats, iron, and B vitamins, is driving the sector, encouraging companies to develop enriched meat snacks. Because of portable meals like jerky, sticks, and sausages, it’s a convenient option for consumers looking for nutritional meat snacks. These factors are propelling the industry forward. Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, and PepsiCo, Inc. announced the creation of the first plant-based jerky in their joint venture in March 2022. This stage attempts to broaden the product portfolio and boost consumer reach. Bai Capital, a private investment business, announced the acquisition of Valeo Foods Group, a European food manufacturer, in May 2021.

The goal of this acquisition is to boost the company’s position and accelerate expansion. Baja Jerky collaborates with four distributors in October 2021 to improve its visibility and expansion. This collaboration intends to increase openness in product development while also broadening its customer reach. The growth of the market is partly due to the advent of e-commerce and the widespread use of smartphones, which has prompted some small and medium-sized businesses to build online platforms in order to widen their distribution channels. The online distribution channel has benefited manufacturers, particularly small businesses. Businesses target millennial clientele, one of the largest density segments, resulting in significant market adoption of the items. However, health issues such as unhealthy weight gain and the danger of heart disease restrict market expansion from 2022 to 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Jerky Snacks Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. According to the Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS) and the US Census, approximately 50.0 percent of the US population, or nearly 160 million people, consume meat snacks and beef jerky on a daily basis. Jerky is one of the most popular meats appetizers in the United States. Europe’s jerky snack industry is expected to develop at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2028. The increased demand for nutritious protein-enriched snacks, as well as expanding awareness of a healthy lifestyle, are driving the growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

JACK LINK’S LLC.

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Oberto Snacks Inc.

The Hershey Company

General Mills Inc.

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

Tillamook Country Smoker

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Meatsnacks Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Our customized report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and investors, facilitating informed strategic decisions through a comprehensive exploration of vital insights. These insights encompass market size, prevailing business trends, industry framework, market share analysis, and future market projections. What sets our report apart is its meticulous consideration of specific variables.

These variables encompass the COVID-19 containment status, meticulously examined recovery trends in the end-use market, and a detailed timeline for recovery during the years 2020 and 2021. This level of granularity ensures that our report provides a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in the wake of the pandemic, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape with enhanced precision.

Key Highlights from the Jerky Snacks Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Jerky Snacks Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the Jerky Snacks market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the Jerky Snacks Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the Jerky Snacks market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the Jerky Snacks market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the Jerky Snacks market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the Jerky Snacks market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the Jerky Snacks market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the Jerky Snacks market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the Jerky Snacks Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the Jerky Snacks market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the Jerky Snacks market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the Jerky Snacks market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the Jerky Snacks market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the Jerky Snacks market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: Jerky Snacks Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the Jerky Snacks market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

