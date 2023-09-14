NCSIST showcases latest drone tech at Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) came out in full force at the 2023 Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE), which opened on Thursday (Sept. 14) at the Nangang Exhibition Center.

An entire pavilion was dedicated to displaying 10 of NCSIST’s latest advanced drones, demonstrating its dedication to bolstering Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare. Most notable were the Loitering Unmanned Aircraft Types I and II.

The first variant has a similar concept to the Switchblade loitering munition and can be launched by a single soldier. It is capable of precise Beyond Visual Range strikes on targets via image tracking and pattern recognition. The munition can fly for around 15 minutes and can reach a maximum operational range of 10 km.

The second variant requires a crew of three to operate, and it can carry out both day and night operations. The munition is a tube-launched unmanned aircraft that is primarily used for saturation attacks on fixed and mobile targets, given its high-explosive warhead. It is also compatible with a variety of vehicles including Humvees.

A decoy unmanned aircraft and the Chien Hsiang anti-radiation loitering munition, which work in tandem, were also unveiled. The decoy craft is designed to activate the enemy’s radars, allowing the Chien Hsiang drone to detect and destroy them.

The Chien Hsiang can travel up to 1,000 kilometers and reach a speed of 500 to 600 kph when diving towards a target. Taiwan plans to produce 104 of the loitering munitions by 2025.

Both drones have fire-and-forget technology and can operate in all weather conditions.

The Teng Yun, a long-range, long-endurance unmanned aircraft, took center stage. It is often used for day and night Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and can fly for up to 20 hours and travel more than 1,100 km.

The strong focus on drones reflects Taiwan's vision for its defense strategy. In the latest defense ministry white paper released on Sept. 12, the military announced plans to acquire 7,700 unmanned aerial vehicles by 2028.

Seven hundred of the UAVs will be military-grade, while 7,000 will be commercial-grade. The report said that five military prototypes have already been completed, and 36 units will be delivered to the military by July 31.

Drones have become a significant game-changing weapon in modern warfare, as seen in the ongoing war in Ukraine. For Taiwan, UAVs can help it develop a stronger defense against a Chinese attack.

The Presidential Office stated in July, “For future generations, drones will play a very important role in both civilian and military applications,” per Reuters. “For a country with advanced industries, Taiwan cannot be absent," it added.

In August 2022, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) inaugurated a government drone R&D facility in Chiayi County. Twenty drone companies have already set up shop at the center, which also includes a testing site, a drone operator licensing facility, a drone-related academy, and a national arena for drone-related competitions.

The TADTE will run from Sept. 14-19 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This year’s show was organized by the Taiwan Space Agency, the Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development, and the Taiwan Aerospace Industry Association.



