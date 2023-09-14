DHL delivers Formula 1® to Singapore, the first race in Asia of the 2023 season

First DHL x Formula 1® co-branded Boeing 777 made its maiden flight to Singapore for this weekend's race

DHL helps Formula 1 reduce its ecological footprint by providing environmentally-friendly transport services as Official Logistics Partner

A Formula 1 and DHL-branded race car is displayed at the Raffles City Mall for a fundraising activity with the Singapore Red Cross

The first DHL x Formula One co-branded Boeing 777 landing at Changi Airport, Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 September 2023 -DHL, the Official Logistics Partner for Formula 1® since 2004, delivered this weekend's event in Singapore, the first race in Asia of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. The event in Singapore signals the first flight for the new DHL x Formula 1® co-branded Boeing 777, arriving in Changi Airport.As the longest-standing global partner of Formula 1® and industry leader in green logistics, DHL plays an important role in helping Formula 1 achieve its journey towards Net Zero by 2030. In addition to the Boeing 777, whose fuel-efficient technology reduces carbon emissions by 18% over legacy aircraft, DHL uses multi-modal transport solutions, including overland and ocean freight. Moreover, DHL trucks are equipped with GPS to monitor fuel consumption and optimize routes."DHL and Formula 1 are committed in working together to reduce its impact on the environment, whilst continuing to provide a safe and enjoyable event for fans," says Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Marketing at DHL Group.This year marked a significant milestone as DHL and F1 took green logistics to the next level by introducing 18 new biofuel-powered trucks specifically for the European leg of the season over the summer. The new trucks run on HVO100 drop-in fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil), where each truck can reduce an average reduction of 83% in carbon emissions compared to standard fuels. DHL and F1 are continuously exploring new solutions to further reduce Formula 1's carbon footprint, including plans to incorporate sustainable fuels.This season, the DHL Motorsports team will cover up to 150,000km, including six double headers, two triple headers, and an inaugural race in Las Vegas. DHL helps transport broadcast equipment, car and team equipment, hospitality equipment, fuel and tires.As part of the Formula 1® festivities in Singapore, DHL will display a DHL-branded race car at Raffles Shopping Centre from 11-18 September. DHL will also partner with its long-standing charity partner, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), for a fundraising activity from 15-17 September. Members of the public who are interested in donating can visit the display at the shopping mall, make a donation and stand a chance to win some DHL and Red Cross merchandise. All proceeds from the event will go to SRC to help vulnerable communities. This would include the isolated elderly, persons with severe disabilities and families in need.Hashtag: #DHL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DHL Group

DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.



DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

