Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market 2023 Sound Solutions in Vehicles

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Overview

The automotive acoustic engineering services market offers specialized engineering solutions to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) in vehicles. These services involve noise analysis, design optimization, and the development of acoustic solutions to enhance passenger comfort.

Market growth is driven by the automotive industry’s focus on improving cabin acoustics and reducing noise levels in vehicles. As electric and hybrid vehicles become more prevalent, NVH becomes a critical consideration, and acoustic engineering services play a vital role in achieving quieter and more comfortable rides.

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Key Takeaways:

Noise Control: Acoustic engineering services in the automotive industry focus on reducing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) in vehicles.

Sound Quality: They also aim to improve sound quality and comfort for passengers.

Testing and Analysis: Acoustic engineers conduct testing and analysis to identify and address noise sources and vibrations.

Materials and Design: The choice of materials and vehicle design play a significant role in acoustic engineering.

Electric Vehicles: Acoustic engineering is crucial in electric vehicles, as they lack traditional engine noise.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with noise regulations is essential for vehicle manufacturers.

Market Growth: The market is driven by the demand for quieter and more comfortable automotive interiors.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research focuses on developing advanced materials and technologies for better acoustic performance in vehicles.

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Growth

The automotive acoustic engineering services market is experiencing growth as automakers and suppliers seek expertise in noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) control to enhance vehicle comfort and reduce noise levels. Acoustic engineering services involve the design and testing of acoustic and sound insulation solutions.

Factors driving market growth include consumer demand for quieter and more comfortable vehicles, regulatory requirements for noise pollution reduction, and advancements in electric and hybrid vehicles, which require unique NVH solutions. Additionally, automotive acoustic engineering services play a crucial role in vehicle interior and exterior noise control. As automakers strive to improve vehicle acoustics and meet regulatory standards, the automotive acoustic engineering services market is poised for continued expansion with innovations in NVH technologies and solutions.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of process:

Designing

Development

Testing

Segmentation on the basis of offering:

Physical

Virtual

Segmentation on the basis of software:

Calibration

Signal Analysis

Simulation

Vibration

Segmentation on the basis of vehicle type:

Light-Duty Vehicle

Heavy-Duty Vehicle

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Drivetrain

Powertrain

Body & Structure

Interior

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AVL GmbH

Siemens Industry Software

Bertrandt AG

EDAG Engineering GmbH

Schaeffler Engineering GmbH

FEV Europe GmbH

Continental AG

IAV Engineering Ltd

Autoneum Holding AG

STS Group AG

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Trends: The automotive acoustic engineering services market is evolving with advancements in vehicle noise and vibration control. Key trends include:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Acoustics: EVs have unique noise profiles, leading to specialized acoustic engineering for quieter interiors and external pedestrian safety.

EVs have unique noise profiles, leading to specialized acoustic engineering for quieter interiors and external pedestrian safety. Active Noise Control: Advanced active noise cancellation systems are being integrated into vehicles to reduce unwanted noise.

Advanced active noise cancellation systems are being integrated into vehicles to reduce unwanted noise. Improved Cabin Comfort: Enhanced acoustic engineering is providing a quieter and more comfortable driving experience.

