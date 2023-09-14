Alexa
Taipei mayor included in Time magazine’s 2023 Top 100 next generation leaders list

Magazine highlights Kuomintang’s issues attracting younger voters in Taiwan

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/14 10:04
Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an speaks to reporters on Sept. 13, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) has been selected as one of Time Magazine’s annual list of the Top 100 Next Generation People of the Year, reported CNA.

Time's website describes TIME100 Next as the “annual franchise recognizing the rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more.” It said the list aims to reflect what is possible as well as what society’s future and future leaders will look like.

A brief profile introducing Chiang highlights growing speculation that he may run for Taiwan’s presidency in the future, as the Kuomintang (KMT) struggles to attract support from younger generations due to its pro-China image.

At 44 years old, Chiang served as a legislator for seven years before becoming the Taipei mayor in November 2022. His election to the mayoral office made him the youngest mayor in Taipei's history.

Chiang has vowed to rejuvenate the Kuomintang by adopting a more moderate stance on cross-strait issues and emphasizing his commitment to safeguarding Taiwan's democracy. Time said while Chiang is focused on ambitious urban development plans, he is increasingly tipped as a future presidential candidate.

Time has scheduled an event in New York for October, where TIME100 Next honorees will come together for an evening of recognition and networking.
