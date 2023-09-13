Guatemala ambassador praises friendship with Taiwan on Independence Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam praised Taiwan as a close ally of Guatemala at a celebration of the Central American nation’s 202 years of independence on Wednesday (Sept. 13) night.

“Over the past year, the friendship between Guatemala and Taiwan has notably flourished,” Lam said. He mentioned President Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to Guatemala in early April, during which she met with President Alejandro Giammattei.

She also oversaw the inauguration of a medical center, which Lam said “will contribute to the improvement of the health of thousands of Guatemalans, especially communities in need.” Giammattei visited Taiwan later that same month, where he met with Tsai and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and reaffirmed the value of Guatemala’s friendship with Taiwan, the ambassador said.

“This strong enduring and supportive friendship has resulted in actions that have contributed to the economic and social development, peace, and prosperity of both peoples,” he said.

In terms of trade, Lam said Guatemalan exports to Taiwan increased by 29% this year, with Taiwan being the second-largest destination for Guatemala's sugar exports after the U.S. Guatemalan coffee is also highly regarded by Taiwanese consumers, he said. Investment from Taiwanese companies has solidified Guatemala’s position as “a key and most important hub for trade and investment in Central America,” Lam added.

The ambassador also mentioned the scholarships granted by the Taiwan government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has graduated more than 500 Guatemalan professionals.

“Guatemala and Taiwan have demonstrated their determination to overcome challenges and reach new heights in international development as free and sovereign nations,” he said.

Guatemala gained independence from Spain on Sept. 15, 1821.