Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council cautions against travel to China after Taiwanese scholar detained

China's Taiwan Affairs Office counters warnings, says Taiwanese are welcome to visit China

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/13 18:45
China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has cautioned against traveling to China unless absolutely necessary.

The travel advice comes after a Taiwanese university professor visiting China for an exchange program was detained and questioned for four hours upon entry, prompting concerns over personal freedom and security, reported CNA. To mitigate potential risks, the MAC urged individuals planning to engage in "academic exchanges" and "religious" activities in China to reconsider their travel plans.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesperson Chen Binhua (陳斌華) countered these warnings, branding them "malicious hype" aimed at deceiving and intimidating the Taiwanese people. He welcomed Taiwanese citizens to visit China.

Chen said that China's stance has remained consistent. He said it welcomes the Taiwanese to explore, supports cross-strait exchanges, and seeks to foster deeper mutual understanding, friendship, consensus-building, common interests, and spiritual affinity.

Regarding the resumption of cross-strait tourism, Chen accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of attaching too many conditions to the process. He called on Taiwan to respond to public sentiment by removing what he described as unnecessary and discreditable limitations.

Chen added, "We express our support," regarding the recent announcement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce about the investigation into trade barriers with Taiwan and the potential suspension or partial suspension of tariff preferences under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).

Taiwan and China express different views on travel advisories and economic matters. As the situation evolves, individuals and businesses are left to navigate a complex geopolitical environment.
cross-strait exchanges
Mainland Affairs Council
Taiwan Affairs Office
detained in China

