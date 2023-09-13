Alexa
South Korean is Taiwan’s 4 millionth visitor for 2023

Traveler plans to visit Ximending, Yongkang Street, Yeliu, Jiufen

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/13 17:50
Taiwan's 4 millionth visitor for 2023 is a woman from South Korea's Jeju Island. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman from South Korea’s Jeju Island is this year’s 4 millionth visitor to Taiwan, bringing the country closer to its goal of welcoming 6 million tourists in 2023, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan registered 11 million visitors per year. Once the country reopened its borders last year, authorities launched promotional campaigns including vouchers to encourage travelers to visit.

The woman, surnamed Kim, arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport on Wednesday from Jeju via Seoul with her sister and mother for their first visit to Taiwan. Each of the three won a NT$5,000 (US$156) voucher to spend during their four days and three nights in the country, per CNA. They were planning to stay in Taipei City’s Ximending area and visit Yongkang Street, as well as Yeliu and Jiufen.

According to Tourism Bureau data, Taiwan welcomed 770,000 visitors from Hong Kong and Macau from January to Sept. 12. Japan was the source of 530,000 visitors during the same period, with South Korea ranking third with 430,000 visitors.

For Taoyuan Airport, 70% of flights from before the pandemic had been restored, while for Songshan, the figure was 80%. Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) ascribed the latter’s success to the fact the airport was located close to Taipei’s city center.
