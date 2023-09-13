Mutant Taiwanese krait slithers into Tainan home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A highly venomous Taiwanese krait slithered into a Taiwan home on Sunday (Sept. 10), leaving many puzzled by its untypical color patterns.

Wang Shih-hao (王士豪), director of the Reptile Conservation Association of Taiwan, inspected the serpent, also known as the many-banded krait (Bungarus multicinctus), reported Liberty Times. Wang confirmed that it was a Taiwanese krait based on its dorsal scales, but it was a rare mutated variant of the species.

On Sunday, Wang posted a photo of the krait on social media, sparking discussions among snake enthusiasts curious about its unique features. The snake's head is white instead of black, and the pattern on its body is not the typical alternating black and white rings but rather small black and white floral shapes.



Standard Taiwanese krait with black head and alternating black and white rings. (Wang Shih-hao photo)

Wang said that the krait was caught by residents after entering a house in Tainan City's Annan District. Wang later released the snake back into the wild.



Dorsal scales on Taiwanese kraits are hexagonal. (Wang Shih-hao photo)

Wang said that the Taiwanese krait commonly appears in low-altitude and flat farming areas. It is nocturnal and primarily preys on small animals such as mice, frogs, and lizards, with a particular preference for eels.

The snake produces neurotoxic venom. It has small fangs that can cause bites that feel like a pinprick, often resulting in numbness with a barely noticeable mark.

However, Taiwanese kraits are timid by nature and will usually flee at the slightest disturbance. As long as they are not disturbed, they will not attack humans.