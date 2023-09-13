Best Ways to Find Guest Posting Sites

Guest posting has become an extremely popular and effective way for websites and blogs to gain backlinks, increase traffic, and boost their overall search engine rankings. By writing and publishing articles on other high-authority sites in your niche, you can take advantage of their domain authority and readership. But finding the best guest posting opportunities takes time and effort. In this article, I’ll share the top strategies and tools to help you find the best guest posting sites.

Define Your Niche and Ideal Sites

The first step is to clearly define your niche, target audience, and the types of websites you want to guest post for. Think about popular sites in your industry that align with your brand and would be a good fit for your content. Make a list of your ideal guest posting sites, including their domain authority, traffic, and relevance to your niche. This will give you a targeted list to start researching and reaching out to.

Search Google and Review Blogs in Your Niche

One of the best ways to find potential guest posting sites is simply searching Google for your keywords and niche terms. Look through the top-ranking sites and check if they accept guest contributions. You can also look for roundups like “Top [Your Niche] Blogs” and make a list of the sites mentioned. You can also find with the terms such as-

“Technology guest post”

“Lifestyle guest post”

“Finance guest post”

“Gaming guest post”

[Keyword/Topic Name] “Write for us”

[Keyword/Topic Name] “Contribute”

[Keyword/Topic Name] “Guest Post”

[Keyword/Topic Name] “Submit Guest Post”

Spend time directly browsing blogs in your industry and read their guidelines pages to see if they allow guest posts. Look for sites that actively publish contributor content and have info on how to submit pitches. Make note of the types of articles they publish and their editorial calendar.

Use Advanced Tools and Databases

There are also more advanced tools and databases that compile lists of websites and blogs that accept guest posts. Tools like BuzzStream, Pitchbox, and Cision can help you search by keyword and niche to find targeted, high-authority sites.

These tools include important details like traffic stats, contact info, submission guidelines, and response rates. Some have advanced filters so you can hone in on sites that are the best match. Thedatabases are huge, so leverage the filters to extract a targeted, niche-specific list.

Keywords and Competitor Research

Conduct keyword research around your niche to find related topics and search terms your audience cares about. Look at what your competitors are guest posting about and where they’re getting placements. See what types of articles perform well and topics that attract links and social shares.

Then research sites ranking for those terms and consider reaching out with guest posts optimized around those keywords. The data will reveal content gaps and opportunities to become a domain expert around certain topics.

Ask Colleagues and Experts

Speaking with colleagues, experts, and influencers in your industry is another excellent way to discover new guest posting opportunities. Reach out to respected thought leaders and ask them what sites they enjoy writing for and recommend pitching.

Join niche social media groups and forums and ask people there what guest posting sites they suggest. You’ll likely get some great recommendations from people actively participating in your industry.

Review Your Analytics for Referral Traffic

Check Google Analytics and search for sites that have sent you a decent amount of referral traffic in the past. Since visitors have already come from those sites to yours, they could be great candidates to pitch guest posts to.

The shared audience and existing awareness of your brand increases the chances they’ll publish your content. Focus on sites that drove engaged, relevant referral traffic to your site.

Conclusion

Getting published on high-quality industry websites has tremendous benefits, but it requires research and persistence. Finding the best places to guest post in your niche takes time but pays off exponentially. Use this guide as a starting point and incorporate a mix of strategies and tools.

Have any other tips or favorite guest posting sites you’d recommend? Let us know in the comments below!