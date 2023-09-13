Alexa
Austrian lawmakers make first trip to Taiwan since pandemic outbreak

Parliament delegation will meet Taiwan officials to exchange views on issues of common concern

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/13 17:09
Austrian parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Austrian parliament delegation arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (Sept. 13) for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Led by Parliamentarian Carmen Jeitler-Cincelli, the delegation will be in the country until Sept. 17 and will meet with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Minister of Environmental Protection Shieu Fuh-sheng (薛富盛), Deputy Digital Minister Li Huai-jen (李懷仁), and other high-level officials to exchange views on various issues, including political, economic, social, and human rights topics, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The lawmakers will visit the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, United Microelectronics Corporation, Taipei Computer Association, and Taiwan Equality Campaign. They are also scheduled to visit the National Human Rights Museum.

The group is expected to attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Chun (李淳).

The delegation’s visit underscores their concern for the situation in the Taiwan Strait and their commitment to defending democratic and free societies, MOFA said. Taiwan and Austria share similar values of democracy, freedom, and human rights, making this visit an opportunity to bolster the friendship between the two nations and deepen bilateral exchanges, the ministry added.
Taiwan-Austria relations
Austria parliament
MOFA

