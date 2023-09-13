Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC to invest up to NT$3.2 billion in Arm IPO

TSMC also purchasing 10% equity interest in IMS Nanofabrication from Intel

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/13 16:48
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Tuesday (Sept. 12) that it will invest up to US$100 million (NT$3.2 billion) in Arm Holdings’ initial public offering (IPO).

TSMC said its board of directors held a special meeting on Tuesday, passing the resolution to invest in Arm. The British chipmaker, which is owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group, is planning to list on the Nasdaq on Thursday (Sept. 14).

Arm is looking to raise US$4.87 billion in its IPO, according to a regulatory filing cited by Reuters. Arm has already signed up other big clients as cornerstone investors for the IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, AMD, Intel, and Samsung Electronics, according to Reuters.

“Arm is an important element of our ecosystem, our technology, and our customers’ ecosystem. We want it to be successful, we want it to be healthy. That’s the bottom line,” Reuters cited TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) as saying last week.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker also announced on Tuesday that it will purchase a 10% equity interest in IMS Nanofabrication Global, LLC from Intel for up to US$432.8 million.
TSMC
Arm Holding IPO
Softbank Group
Nasdaq

RELATED ARTICLES

Chips made at TSMC’s Arizona fabs will still need to be assembled in Taiwan
Chips made at TSMC’s Arizona fabs will still need to be assembled in Taiwan
2023/09/12 17:14
Taiwan chips expert skeptical of US sanctions against China
Taiwan chips expert skeptical of US sanctions against China
2023/09/12 16:15
Taiwan’s TSMC reports 7-month high August sales of NT$189 billion
Taiwan’s TSMC reports 7-month high August sales of NT$189 billion
2023/09/11 17:00
Powerchip's Frank Huang says Americans 'tough to manage'
Powerchip's Frank Huang says Americans 'tough to manage'
2023/09/09 09:01
TSMC executive recommends domestic supply chains
TSMC executive recommends domestic supply chains
2023/09/08 19:58