Endangered sea turtle dies from ingesting fishing line in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leatherback sea turtle died in Pingtung County, Taiwan, and an autopsy report on Wednesday (Sept. 13) attributed the cause of death to 425 centimeters of fishing line in the turtle's stomach, per UDN.

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest of all turtles. They are found in oceans worldwide and are classified as an endangered species in Taiwan.

This rare leatherback sea turtle was discovered stranded on Wanlitong Beach in Hengchun Township on July 4. It was immediately transported for care and rehabilitation but died the following day.

An autopsy report revealed the turtle suffered from serious gastrointestinal problems, as the fishing line caused lesions in its digestive tract, and it was no longer able to consume food. An Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA) press release said the turtle was a juvenile male.



425 centimeters of fishing line found inside dead sea turtle. (OCA photo)

The OCA reminded fishermen to collect their fishing lines and not dispose of them in the ocean or beach, as they are often consumed by turtles. The public was also encouraged to report cases of sea turtles in distress to a coast patrol "118 hotline" or marine conservation authorities.

The OCA’s Marine Animal Rescue Network (MARN) can quickly mobilize to provide emergency services to sea turtles and other animals so they can have a better chance of safely returning to the sea.