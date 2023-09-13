Alexa
Taiwan International Religious Freedom Summit warns about China’s long arm of repression

US introduced bill that takes to task governments that intimidate people across borders

By Feng Ziwei, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/13 16:45
A security surveillance camera overlooking a street is pictured next to a nearby fluttering flag of China in Beijing, China November 25, 2021. Pi...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Attendees of the Taiwan International Religious Freedom Summit (TIRF) in Taipei last week called for a concerted international effort to rein in China’s long-arm jurisdiction practices.

Activists who participated in the summit expressed concern about the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) move to round up overseas dissidents, wrote Liberty Times. Attendees urged the international community to address the issue, following the Transnational Repression Policy Act introduced by the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

Proposed by a bipartisan group of senators in March, the legislation seeks to hold governments accountable for stifling dissent across borders and enforcing control over diaspora communities.

Also attending the summit was a delegation from the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), according to Liberty Times. After the event, the representatives held a hearing on Tuesday (Sept. 12) in Washington, D.C. themed “Countering China’s Global Transnational Repression Campaign.”

Members from nonprofit NGOs of Freedom House, Safeguard Defenders, and Campaign for Uyghurs gave testimonies about the CCP’s tactics in its long arm of suppression against diaspora and exiled dissidents at the hearing.

Freedom House has described China’s intimidation campaign as “the most sophisticated, comprehensive, and far-reaching.” Meanwhile, Safeguard Defenders last year revealed China’s expansive network of overseas police stations tasked with harassing and repatriating Chinese citizens.
