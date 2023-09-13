Global Volunteer Day: 1.3 million DHL Group employees have engaged in the past 15 years

More than 3.1 million hours dedicated to community projects worldwide

Volunteer Day was first launched in Singapore in 2008

CHRO Thomas Ogilvie: "It's about being part of a community and working to make things better for people"

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 September 2023 - DHL Group is calling on employees to get involved in Global Volunteer Day (GVD) in what is now its 15th year, with the main activity period running from September 18 to October 1. Celebrating this anniversary with employees around the globe, the company is building on past successes and marking the occasion with special events.First introduced in Singapore back in 2008, GVD is now a global initiative – with DHL Group encouraging employees to volunteer in non-profit projects in the countries where they live. Over the years, some 1.3 million volunteers have answered the call, dedicating more than 3.1 million hours in voluntary engagement in their home communities. In 2022, over 5,800 employees clocked 22,000 volunteering hours across 300 projects throughout Asia Pacific. Across the DHL Group divisions, employees have focused their activities on environmental protection, disaster management, education and vocational training, refugee aid, health and well-being, and social services. This has made GVD an effective team building and employee engagement lever.As Board Member for HRexplains: "Connecting people and improving lives also means having a positive effect in the communities we operate in and serve. Therefore DHL Group encourages and supports Global Volunteer Day activities. We are proud of the positive impact our employees make with their GVD projects. Our workforce has dedicated more than 3.1 million hours in voluntary work since 2008, and some 100,000 employees step up each year to volunteer for GVD. For us, it's not just about being part of a team, but about having a sense of belonging. It's about being part of a community and working to make things better for the people and places around us."In this 15th anniversary year, "Follow the Sun" is the GVD 2023 slogan inspiring DHL Group volunteers. Over a period of 15 weeks, they are working on GVD projects in 15 countries running from east to west. Spanning the globe, these GVD anniversary activities are under way in New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Madagascar, Serbia, Uganda, Germany, the United Kingdom, Paraguay, Panama, Colombia and the United States. Employees are free to choose the kinds of projects and activities they work on. The only requirement is that they be aligned with the focus areas that make up the sustainability strategy of DHL Group. With its longstanding GoTeach, GoHelp, GoTrade and GoGreen initiatives, the company supports projects focusing on climate protection, improving employability for young people, disaster management, and facilitating trade for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries. A wide range of projects also receive financial support from the Group's own Improving Lives Fund.Hashtag: #DHL

