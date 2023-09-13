China's Taiwan office supports probe into ending cross-strait FTA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly appointed spokesperson of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office presented Taiwan with a small carrot and a large stick on Wednesday (Sept. 13), using Taiwanese to address reporters while also hinting at increased barriers to trade with Taipei.

Newly appointed Spokesperson Chen Binhua (陳斌華) said that the office supports investigations launched into suspending or partially suspending tariff preferences granted to Taiwanese goods under the cross-strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA). Chen said this was because Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had undermined cross-strait relations, hurting Taiwanese businesses, Taiwan’s China Times reported.

In April, China alleged that Taiwan erected trade barriers against nearly 2,500 Chinese goods, increasing speculation that Beijing may end ECFA. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) denied this and said ending ECFA would harm both sides.

In August, the MAC accused Beijing of using the investigation to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.

ECFA is a free trade agreement signed in 2010. Some say the trade agreement is weaponized by Beijing to punish the Taiwan government for policies it disagrees with.

China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner. In the first six months of this year, Taiwan exported US$85.21 billion (NT$2.73 trillion) worth of goods to China, and imported US$39.26 billion, for a trade surplus of US$45.9 billion.

Economists and others are divided on the impact canceling the agreement would have on Taiwan’s economy. However, many agree that the political impact would be significant, including Taiwan’s economic ministry, who said canceling the deal would damage cross-strait relations.

Meanwhile, Chen also used his first press conference as spokesperson to speak Taiwanese. Using a language that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait can understand will help Taiwanese to better understand China’s policies toward Taiwan, he claimed.

According to an official biography, Chen was born in Fujian Province and worked as a journalist for Chinese state media in Taiwan for 13 years. Chen began work at the TAO in 2016 and has previously held economic and maritime research roles at the office.