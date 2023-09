Many feared dead in Vietnam apartment block fire

A deadly fire struck a large apartment block in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi late on Tuesday.

Local media reported that around a dozen were feared dead. Some 70 people were rescued, over 50 of which needed hospital care due to injuries sustained.

The apartment block is believed to house some 150 residents in all.

What do we know about the fire?

The fire is believed to have started in the parking floor of the building just before midnight, witnesses told the French AFP news agency. The area is packed with residents' motorbikes.

The official Vietnam news agency described the fire as "very serious."

Footage from the scene showed flames and a column of thick, dark smoke. Firefighters were seen trying to put out the fire, using hoses and ladders.

The flames were put out by early Wednesday, but rescuers still struggled to access the building, which lies in a narrow alley in a Hanoi residential area.

The building's small balconies were clad with iron, AFP reported, adding that it had only one exit and no emergency ladder on the outside.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Deadly fires are common in Vietnam. In recent years, several fires have killed many, including one at a Karaoke bar last year which killed over 30 people.

