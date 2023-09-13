Electrifying the Future: Global and APAC Electric Vehicle Market Trends 2031

Introduction

The global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing a surge in growth, with a market size of approximately USD 229.8 billion in 2021. Projections indicate that it will reach nearly USD 1,725 billion by 2030 and a remarkable USD 72,798 billion by 2050, at a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.99% from 2022 to 2050. In 2021, approximately 6,724 thousand units of electric vehicles were sold worldwide. EVs, which can be fully or partially powered by electricity, are becoming increasingly popular due to the demand for low-emission vehicles and initiatives to accelerate their deployment. While the market is poised for remarkable growth, challenges such as EV charging infrastructure costs, electricity cost uncertainties, and the emergence of hydrogen cell vehicles pose potential hindrances.

Growth Influencers

1. Government Initiatives to Accelerate EV Deployment

Governments worldwide are recognizing the environmental benefits of EVs and are actively supporting their adoption through incentives, tax rebates, and preferential policies. For example, India’s state of Maharashtra declared an EV policy in 2021, offering incentives of Rs. 5,000 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity to all EV buyers. Such government support is expected to boost market growth.

Segments Overview

The global and APAC electric vehicle market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, charger type, and power output.

By Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

The BEV segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 22.329% during the forecast period, driven by their extensive use in trucks, special delivery vans, and high-performance sports cars. HEVs are expected to surpass a market value of USD 100 billion by 2029 due to benefits such as low emissions and high fuel economy.

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Two & Three Wheelers

The commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate of approximately 22.35% during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for pickup trucks. Passenger cars are estimated to generate revenue exceeding USD 150 billion in 2022.

By Charger Type

Normal

Fast

The normal charger segment presents an opportunity of over USD 60,000 billion from 2022 to 2050, driven by various government initiatives aimed at accelerating charging infrastructure deployment.

By Power Output

Less than 100 KW

100-250 KW

Above 250 KW

The 100-250 KW segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of around 25.93% from 2022 to 2030, primarily due to its increased usage in various types of vehicles.

Regional Overview

The global and APAC electric vehicle market is divided into regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific : Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.76% from 2022 to 2050, driven by increasing demand for affordable EVs for everyday use and a robust charging network in China. Government support is also a key factor boosting market growth in this region, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia rapidly adopting EVs.

: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.76% from 2022 to 2050, driven by increasing demand for affordable EVs for everyday use and a robust charging network in China. Government support is also a key factor boosting market growth in this region, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia rapidly adopting EVs. Europe: Anticipated to offer a market opportunity exceeding USD 400 billion from 2022 to 2030, mainly due to high EV demand in countries such as Germany and Norway.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global and APAC electric vehicle market include Tesla Motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, and others. These key market players actively engage in partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For example, in February 2022, Nissan invested USD 500 million to transform its Canton assembly plant for building Nissan and Infiniti EV models from 2025. The company has allocated USD 13.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations.

Market Insights

The global and APAC electric vehicle market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging market development, diversification opportunities, and the competitive landscape. It also explores consumer behavior, technological trends, and regulatory frameworks shaping the market.

Conclusion

The global and APAC electric vehicle market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, driven by increasing environmental awareness and government initiatives to promote EV adoption. While challenges such as charging infrastructure costs and emerging technologies like hydrogen cell vehicles exist, the market continues to expand. Established and emerging players play pivotal roles in shaping the market’s evolution, catering to diverse consumer needs, and advancing the efficiency of electric vehicles.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

