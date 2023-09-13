Electrifying Mobility: Global Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global electric two and three-wheeler market exhibited substantial growth, reaching a market value of USD 14,172.5 Million in 2021. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, estimated to reach USD 41,916.9 Million by 2030, at a commendable CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market recorded a significant volume of 21,231,575.9 thousand units in 2021. This growth is fueled by increasing awareness of energy-efficient transportation and the adoption of environmentally friendly materials. Companies are investing in eco-conscious manufacturing, evident in endeavors like Italvolt’s 4 Billion euros investment in a battery factory to meet Europe’s growing automotive demand. Furthermore, government subsidies and tax rebates for electric vehicle purchases are driving market growth, such as Maharashtra, India’s EV policy offering incentives of USD 65.50 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity.

Growth Influencers

1. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Commuting

Support from both the public and private sectors for energy-efficient transportation is driving market growth. Organizations and research institutions worldwide are increasingly focusing on battery technology advancements, leading to reduced environmental impact and energy-efficient models. Initiatives like the Faraday Institution’s funding of battery energy storage projects further enhance the appeal of electric two and three-wheelers as a sustainable mode of transport.

2. Decreasing Price of Batteries

The decreasing price of batteries is a pivotal factor in market expansion. The European Union’s efforts to boost battery production aim to reduce reliance on external sources and enhance the efficiency of electric vehicle components. Price reductions have already been significant, with lithium-ion battery cell prices decreasing by 97% over the last three decades. This trend makes electric vehicles more accessible to consumers.

Segments Overview

The global electric two and three-wheeler market can be segmented based on vehicle type, usage, and end user.

By Vehicle Type

2-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

The three-wheeler segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 16% due to increased sales and awareness in developing regions.

By Usage

Personal/ Private

Commercial Passenger Carrier Goods Carrier



The personal/private segment is anticipated to present an opportunity exceeding USD 13,000 Million during 2022 to 2030.

By End User

Individuals (B2C)

Businesses (B2B) Logistics Companies Transport (Fleet Operators) Retail & E-commerce Utilities Hospitality Others



The businesses segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate, with a rate of 13% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The global electric two and three-wheeler market is divided into regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific : This region held the largest market share, exceeding 95% in 2021. Its dominant position is driven by high demand for affordable electric vehicles and a robust charging network, particularly in China. Government support initiatives are also boosting market growth.

: This region held the largest market share, exceeding 95% in 2021. Its dominant position is driven by high demand for affordable electric vehicles and a robust charging network, particularly in China. Government support initiatives are also boosting market growth. Europe : Anticipated to grow steadily, Europe is witnessing increased product launches. The region’s growth is attributed to rising demand for advanced electric two and three-wheelers, especially in countries like Germany and Norway.

: Anticipated to grow steadily, Europe is witnessing increased product launches. The region’s growth is attributed to rising demand for advanced electric two and three-wheelers, especially in countries like Germany and Norway. North America : The North American market is growing due to the rising demand for cutting-edge advancements in electric two and three-wheelers.

: The North American market is growing due to the rising demand for cutting-edge advancements in electric two and three-wheelers. Latin America: This region is likely to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global electric two and three-wheeler market include Scooters India Limited, Atul Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd., and others. These market players are actively pursuing collaborations, expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and facility investments to strengthen their market presence. For example, Bajaj Auto inaugurated a new electric vehicle manufacturing unit in India in December 2021, with a production capacity of 500,000 electric vehicles per annum.

Market Insights

The global electric two and three-wheeler market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging market development, diversification opportunities, and the competitive landscape. It also delves into pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, industry outlook, and top company sales comparisons.

Conclusion

The global electric two and three-wheeler market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a global shift towards energy-efficient transportation. Initiatives from both the public and private sectors, along with decreasing battery prices, are propelling market growth. As awareness of sustainable commuting options increases and technology continues to advance, electric two and three-wheelers are poised to play a significant role in the future of mobility.

