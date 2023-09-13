Feast on oishii goodness with 7-Eleven’s delectable delights crafted with premium Hitomebore rice and more

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 September 2023 - At 7-Eleven, we’re all about bringing the world’s most delicious flavours closer to home with our convenient menu of Ready-to-Eat options. This September, we’re thrilled to introduce a series of premium onigiri and packed meals, each meticulously crafted with Hitomebore rice, and other mouthwatering treats to fuel your day.





What's so special about Hitomebore rice? It's glossy, slightly sticky in texture, and boasts a delightful hint of sweetness, making it the ultimate partner for an array of Japanese-inspired dishes. Not in the mood for rice? No worries – 7-Eleven has you covered with a selection of irresistible dishes and Japanese-inspired snacks perfect for your on-the-go cravings.



So why wait? Head down to your nearest 7-Eleven and treat yourself to some oishii goodness today!



Made with aromatic Hitomebore rice: The Perfect Match for Fuller Flavours



Check out our selection of all-new and exclusive treats made using authentic premium Hitomebore rice. The well-balanced softness, stickiness, and sweetness of the rice elevate the flavours of each bite to new heights!



7-Select Salmon Belly Onigiri (RSP $3.60) – Each delectable bite is bursting with the rich flavours and enticing aromas of grilled salmon. Made from premium salmon belly, this onigiri is not only incredibly delicious but also packed with all the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids.



7-Select Garlic Butter Scallop Onigiri (RSP $3.60) – Immerse yourself in this wonderful combination of tender scallops and the aromatic allure of garlic butter. Savour this unique rice ball’s premium filling, expertly crafted to bring out the delicate taste of this fan-favourite seafood.



7-Select Yuzu Pepper Chicken Onigiri (RSP $3.60) – This flavour-packed sensation is zingy and savoury all at once. Yuzu pepper, also known as yuzu kosho, is the secret ingredient that makes this onigiri extraordinary. Bringing strong floral yuzu notes that enhance the taste of the chicken inside – this dish packs a punch of flavour you wouldn’t want to miss.



7-Select Butter Shoyu Chicken with Rice (RSP $6.00) – This dish features a tender chicken thigh placed on a bed of Hitomebore rice, generously topped with seaweed flakes. What makes this meal truly special is the soy-butter glaze that adds a burst of goodness to every bite.



7-Select Chicken Sukiyaki with Rice ($5.80) – The ultimate Japanese comfort food experience! Imagine a rich and hearty chicken sukiyaki stew filled with an enticing mix of ingredients, served alongside top-quality rice. Sukiyaki, known for its perfect balance of sweet and savoury, is seasoned with shoyu, sugar, and rice vinegar to create a mouthwatering masterpiece.



7-Select Beef Hamburg with Rice ($5.80) – Savour the captivating combination of tender minced beef and succulent onion cubes that captures the essence of one of Japan's most cherished dishes of all time.



Japanese Fusion Dishes to Tickle Your Tastebuds



Experience our tasty take on beloved comfort food classics, to cure all your cravings:



7-Select Prawns and Clams Spaghetti (RSP $5.00) – This dish brings you the fresh seafood flavours of succulent prawns and tender clams, paired with al dente spaghetti. What makes it truly special is our Japanese-style tomato and garlic sauce, a harmonious blend of flavours that will leave you wanting more!



7-Select Spicy Creamy Tomato Spaghetti (RSP $5.00) – This dish features perfectly cooked al dente spaghetti coated in a tasty Japanese-style creamy tomato sauce. It's a wonderful blend of umami richness, sweetness, creaminess, and just a hint of spice. But here's the secret ingredient that takes it to the next level: shirodashi, a Japanese seasoning crafted from light-coloured soy sauce and bonito flakes, adds depth and complexity to this Japanese-Western fusion dish.



7-Select Curry Chicken Udon (RSP $5.00) – This delightful bowl features chewy udon noodles soaked in a hearty broth enriched with the enticing essence of aromatic curry. The heartwarming blend is complemented by an array of fresh vegetables and tender chicken, creating a comforting and satisfying harmony of flavours.



7-Select Yuzu Chicken Dumpling (RSP $3.90) These pan-fried dumplings are filled with yuzu-marinated chicken, providing a refreshing citrusy essence that's simply irresistible. This is an extension of our best-selling limited-time-only dumpling series, now with a yuzu twist.



7-Select Okonomiyaki (RSP $4.20) – This savoury Japanese pancake is crafted with cabbage, scallions, and squid, creating a perfect harmony of textures and tastes. It's then topped with a combination of condiments, including mayonnaise, bonito flakes, seaweed and okonomi sauce.



Bites on the Go



Get ready for a flavour-packed adventure with this trio of handheld treats! First up, the 7-Select Chicken Ham Katsu + Japanese Style Seaweed Omelette Double Combo Sandwich (RSP $3.90) is a fusion of familiar ingredients, omelette, and chicken ham, given a unique twist that'll keep you coming back for more.



Next, we have the 7-Select Oyakodon Style Chicken Wrap (RSP $3.80), our grab-and-go take on the classic oyakodon. It's a handheld homage to this internationally beloved dish, ideal for those on the move.



And make sure to check out the sensational 7-Select Wasabi Ebi Burger (RSP $4.00), featuring a savoury shrimp patty topped with the aromatic and refreshing kick of wasabi mayo.



But wait, there's more! From 6 Sept to 3 Oct 2023, you can save even more! Get $0.40 off (that's a 10% discount!) on 7-Select Yuzu Chicken Dumpling when you buy any of the Japanese fusion items mentioned above.



For product details, please refer to this summary table:





Product

RSP

7-Select Salmon Belly Onigiri

$3.60

7-Select Garlic Butter Scallops Onigiri

$3.60

7-Select Yuzu Pepper Chicken Onigiri

$3.60

7-Select Chicken Sukiyaki with Rice

$5.80

7-Select Beef Hamburg with Rice

$5.80

7-Select Butter Shoyu Chicken with Rice

$6.00

7-Select Prawns and Clams Spaghetti

$5.00

7-Select Spicy Creamy Tomato Spaghetti

$5.00

7-Select Curry Chicken Udon

$5.00

7-Select Yuzu Chicken Dumpling

$3.90

7-Select Okonomiyaki

$4.20

7-Select Chicken Ham Katsu + Japanese Style Seaweed Omelette Double Combo Sandwich

$3.90

7-Select Oyakodon Style Chicken Wrap

$3.80

7-Select Wasabi Ebi Burger

$4.00



All items (except for onigiri) are halal certified. The onigiri does not contain pork or lard.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 450 stores island-wide to become the No.1 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven, and what comes to mind is the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café, as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg