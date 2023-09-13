Taiwan tracks 27 Chinese military aircraft, 13 ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 27 Chinese military aircraft and 13 naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 12) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Of the 27 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast portion of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, two Xian H-6 bombers, two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, one Shaanxi Y-9 plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 104 military aircraft and 75 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.