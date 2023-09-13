HDBank and Fulbright University Vietnam sign agreement for reciprocal capital during US President Joe Biden’s visit

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 13 September 2023 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) signed an agreement with Fulbright University Vietnam on September 10 to provide reciprocal capital equivalent to US$20 million for building facilities to improve the quality of teaching and students' lives, develop scientific research and promote innovation.



John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, attended the ceremony for the signing of the deal between HDBank and Fulbright University Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the bank.

The agreement was signed in Hanoi at a ceremony organised within the framework of activities on the occasion of US President Joe Biden's state visit to Vietnam.



In the joint Leaders' Statement on elevating the United States-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the leaders of the two countries "applauded the work of Fulbright University Việt Nam and its growing role as a regional hub for public policy training."



The signing ceremony was attended by John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and Scott Nathan, chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).



Under the agreement, the committed capital from HDBank will be used to match the loan from the DFC to build Fulbright University at the Saigon High-Tech Park.



HDBank signs the agreement with Fulbright University Việt Nam on September 10 in the presence of John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Scott Nathan, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation. Photo courtesy of the bank.

According to HDBank, the agreement has great significance as it marks an important development step between a large commercial bank in Vietnam and the first American liberal arts university in Vietnam.



It is also a very significant event on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership and in the spirit of the two countries' new comprehensive strategic partnership.



The agreement once again underlines HDBank's commitment and special attention to education and the FUV's mission of inspiring new generations of leaders to create positive changes in Vietnam and beyond.



Dr Scott Fritzen, president of Fulbright University Vietnam, said the partnership would help realise many projects Fulbright has planned in its development strategy.



"We are very excited about the changes that this partnership will bring. The reciprocal capital will accelerate the process of building and developing advanced facilities at Fulbright University, helping us quickly realise our goal of becoming a leading academic, research and innovation hub in Vietnam."



Pham Quoc Thanh, CEO of HDBank, said: "Through the agreement with Fulbright University Vietnam, HDBank fulfils its commitment to supporting education, science and innovation in Vietnam.



"We believe that this funding will significantly contribute to the development of Fulbright University Vietnam and thereby shape the country's technological and academic landscape, promoting development."



About HDBank:

HDBank is one of Vietnam's leading financial institutions and has a firm commitment to supporting education, innovation and national development.



Its mission is to provide financial solutions that help individuals and businesses grow and prosper.

About Fulbright University Vietnam

Founded in 2016 as a result of the Vietnam-U.S. partnership, Fulbright University Vietnam is Vietnam's first independent, not-for-profit liberal arts university.



Globally integrated but deeply embedded in Vietnamese society, Fulbright is dedicated to providing a world-class education, utilising the latest advancements in institutional design, teaching, learning, technology, and other fields to create an institution that is both innovative and globally relevant.



It is committed to serving Vietnamese society through rigorous research and responsible civic engagement.

