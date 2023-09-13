Japan’s Smart Cities Market: Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors, and Key Players 2031

Introduction

The Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market has seen significant growth, with a market value of USD 8,980.5 Million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 22,750.0 Million by 2027, at a robust CAGR of 14.7%. This market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for public safety and communication infrastructure and the growing number of government initiatives and public-private partnership (PPP) models aimed at building smart cities. However, privacy and security concerns regarding the Internet of Things (IoT) and substantial initial investments pose challenges to market growth.

Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Government Initiatives and PPP Models

Various government initiatives and partnerships with the private sector are propelling market growth. For example, in July 2021, Mishima City collaborated with Oracle Japan for smart city initiatives, addressing social issues and enhancing the city’s appeal to immigrants and tourists. This reflects a broader trend in Japan of leveraging data from private organizations and local government to drive smart city development.

2. Growing Need for Public Safety and Communication Infrastructure

Effective smart city projects rely heavily on robust telecommunication infrastructure and public safety measures. Establishing communication platforms is crucial for resource-efficient and open smart city development. Cities must invest in data communication infrastructure to realize their smart city goals, driving the demand for such technologies.

Segments Overview

The Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market is divided into technology, deployment, and application segments.

Technology

Internet of Things (IoT) : Expected to hold the largest market share (34%), IoT integrates the internet across various functions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) : Includes technologies like deep machine learning, voice recognition, and natural language processing.

: Includes technologies like deep machine learning, voice recognition, and natural language processing. Cloud Computing : Witnessing the fastest growth at 15.8% due to technological advancements.

: Witnessing the fastest growth at 15.8% due to technological advancements. High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Big Data Analytics

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

Deployment

Cloud : Dominates the market share due to its cost-effectiveness and applicability in areas such as smart governance, utilities, transportation, and buildings.

: Dominates the market share due to its cost-effectiveness and applicability in areas such as smart governance, utilities, transportation, and buildings. On-Premises

Application

Smart Transportation : Includes parking management, ticketing, traffic management, and more.

: Includes parking management, ticketing, traffic management, and more. Smart Utilities : Covers energy management, smart grid, water management, and more.

: Covers energy management, smart grid, water management, and more. Smart Governance : Encompasses e-governance, public safety, law enforcement, and city planning.

: Encompasses e-governance, public safety, law enforcement, and city planning. Smart Home & Building : Includes building automation, energy management, and parking management systems.

: Includes building automation, energy management, and parking management systems. Smart Citizen Service : Provides smart education, healthcare, emergency response, and more.

: Provides smart education, healthcare, emergency response, and more. Smart Mobility : Involves electric vehicle charging, tunnel management, tolling management, and similar solutions.

: Involves electric vehicle charging, tunnel management, tolling management, and similar solutions. Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, General Electric Company, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, INTEL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

These major players collectively hold approximately 35% of the market share and continually engage in new product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Market Insights

The Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market report provides comprehensive insights into market penetration, development in emerging markets, diversification opportunities, and a competitive landscape assessment. It also highlights product development, innovation, and technology trends in the market.

Conclusion

The Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market is on a significant growth trajectory driven by government initiatives, the need for public safety, and technological advancements. While challenges like privacy concerns and initial investments exist, the market’s future looks promising for both established and emerging players aiming to contribute to the development of smart cities in Japan.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

