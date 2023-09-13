Revolutionizing Urban Living: Japan’s Smart City Market Analysis 2023-2031

Introduction

The Japan smart city market witnessed substantial growth, soaring from a market value of USD 40,866.6 Million in 2020 to a projected USD 93,718.9 Million by 2027, at an impressive growth rate of 13.1%. Smart cities employ advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency, promote information sharing, and deliver improved government services and citizen welfare. This growth is propelled by the increasing demand for communication infrastructure, public safety, government initiatives, and innovative public-private partnerships. However, concerns over the privacy and security of IoT systems pose challenges to market expansion.

Growth Drivers

1. Rising Demand for Public Safety and Communication Infrastructure

Ensuring public safety is a critical concern for cities worldwide, especially in the context of urban population growth. Smart cities are leveraging digital technologies to monitor energy and water consumption, create efficient transportation systems, improve citizen access to services, and provide city-wide connectivity. In July 2021, Mishima City partnered with Oracle Japan for smart city initiatives, addressing key social issues through digital technology. Initiatives like these aim to enhance the appeal of cities to immigrants and tourists, addressing regional challenges and driving the need for public safety and communication infrastructure.

2. Need for Faster Communication Technology

The advent of faster communication technology, particularly 5G, is ushering in a new era of interconnectedness. 5G technology is poised to impact economies and societies significantly, providing the communication infrastructure necessary for various smart city applications. Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) is a prime example, where 5G technology plays a crucial role. It forms the foundation for productive industries, smart technology, and innovative communication methods. Additionally, 5G supports the IoT infrastructure vital for various smart city vertical industries, further fueling market growth.

Segments Overview

The Japan smart city market comprises three key segments: component, application, and city topography.

Component

Communication Infrastructure (Telecom Network) : Holds the largest market share (over 30%) due to technological advancements.

: Holds the largest market share (over 30%) due to technological advancements. Hardware : Includes cameras, sensors, meters, vehicles, smart robots, and more. Expected to surpass communication infrastructure by 2022, driven by growing demand for connected hardware devices.

: Includes cameras, sensors, meters, vehicles, smart robots, and more. Expected to surpass communication infrastructure by 2022, driven by growing demand for connected hardware devices. Software : Anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate (approximately 14.2%) due to market players’ increasing focus on software solutions.

: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate (approximately 14.2%) due to market players’ increasing focus on software solutions. Services: Encompasses consulting, system integration, support, maintenance, and managed services.

Application

Administration (Smart Governance) : Enables government organizations to improve transparency, accountability, collaboration, security, and citizen participation, with an anticipated CAGR of about 15.5%.

: Enables government organizations to improve transparency, accountability, collaboration, security, and citizen participation, with an anticipated CAGR of about 15.5%. Buildings, Commercial, Construction, Education, Energy, Environment, Health, Homes & Living, Logistics, Manufacturing, Mobility (Transportation), Retail, Safety & Security, Utilities (Public Services), Street Lighting, Waste, Water: These diverse applications cater to various aspects of urban living, with utilities (public services) holding the largest market share (over 12.5%) due to government initiatives and citizen safety prioritization.

City Topography

Developed Economies (New, Existing) : Dominates the market due to favorable government initiatives in cities like Tokyo, Yokohama, Kyoto, and others.

: Dominates the market due to favorable government initiatives in cities like Tokyo, Yokohama, Kyoto, and others. Emerging Economies (New, Existing): The new cities segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4%, including cities like Chiba, Fukuoka, Chofu, and Tsukuba.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Japan smart city market include Thales Group, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd., Telefonica SA, NTT Docomo Inc., CISCO Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., GE Company, Telstra Corp Ltd., Orange SA, Vodafone Group Plc, Deutschse Telecom, and other major players.

These top players collectively hold around 35% of the market share and actively engage in new product launches, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For example, in January 2021, Orange Bank acquired Anytime, a neobank focusing on small businesses, professionals, and associations.

Market Insights

The Japan smart city market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging market development, diversification opportunities, and competitive landscape assessments. It also provides valuable information on product development, innovation, and technology trends within the market.

Conclusion

Japan’s smart city market is on a transformative journey, driven by the increasing need for safety, advanced communication infrastructure, and innovative technology solutions. While privacy and security concerns pose challenges, the market’s growth trajectory remains promising. Established and emerging players have ample opportunities to contribute to Japan’s smart city development, enhancing urban living for its citizens.

