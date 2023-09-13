Engineering Services and Outsourcing Market: Transforming Industries Through Innovation 2031

Introduction

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a value of USD 1,430.75 Billion in 2021 and is poised to surge to USD 3,803.21 Billion by 2027, registering a robust CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Engineering Services and Outsourcing involves delegating specific engineering tasks and functions to external organizations or teams, offering cost efficiencies and innovation opportunities. Despite the potential, challenges such as the loss of managerial control over outsourcing partners need to be addressed for sustained growth. The market also faced a temporary setback during the COVID-19 pandemic due to temporary manufacturing facility closures.

Growth Drivers

1. Implementation of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0, the digital transformation of production and related industries, is driving smart manufacturing and the demand for cutting-edge industrial solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics. This presents a significant opportunity for integrating IT solutions into engineering service offerings, fueling market growth.

Segments Overview

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market is segmented by type, location, pricing model, and industry.

Type

Product Designing : Expected to hold the largest market share (around 22%) due to rising design complexities and cost-saving opportunities through outsourcing.

: Expected to hold the largest market share (around 22%) due to rising design complexities and cost-saving opportunities through outsourcing. Prototyping

Process Designing

System Integration

Testing

Quality Control

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 19.8% during the forecast period.

Location

On-Site

Onshore

Offshore: Onshore services account for around 94% of the offshore market in 2021 and are expected to maintain a majority share in 2027 due to growing demand.

Pricing Model

Staff Augmentation

Time and Materials

Fixed Price Projects : Anticipated to surpass USD 300 billion by 2024.

: Anticipated to surpass USD 300 billion by 2024. Services : Expected to grow at a rapid rate of around 20% due to the increasing adoption of service-based pricing models.

: Expected to grow at a rapid rate of around 20% due to the increasing adoption of service-based pricing models. Risk/Rewards

Industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Computing Systems : Expected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2024 and USD 83.14 billion by 2027.

: Expected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2024 and USD 83.14 billion by 2027. Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Healthcare : Anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate due to increasing outsourcing in the medical device industry.

: Anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate due to increasing outsourcing in the medical device industry. Industrial

Medical Devices

Semiconductors

Telecom

Others

Regional Overview

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Europe : Expected to dominate with the largest market share (around 30%) due to the presence of industrial manufacturing facilities and a skilled workforce.

: Expected to dominate with the largest market share (around 30%) due to the presence of industrial manufacturing facilities and a skilled workforce. North America: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 14.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market include Accenture, AKKA Technologies, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, and others. These players collectively hold nearly 32% of the market share and engage in strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Market Insights

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging market development, diversification opportunities, and the competitive landscape. It also provides valuable information on product development, innovation, and technology trends within the market.

Conclusion

The Engineering Services and Outsourcing market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by Industry 4.0 and the ongoing digital transformation of industries. While challenges exist, including the need to manage outsourcing relationships effectively, the market presents significant opportunities for businesses to innovate and reduce costs. Established and emerging players have a pivotal role to play in shaping the future of engineering services and outsourcing, enabling industries to thrive in an increasingly digitalized world.

