The Evolving Landscape of Smartphones: A Global Market Analysis 2031

Introduction

The global smartphones market, valued at USD 273.9 Billion in 2021, is set to witness impressive growth, with projections reaching USD 520.7 Billion by 2030, at a steady CAGR of 7.6%. In 2021 alone, approximately 1,617.5 million smartphones were sold, reflecting the immense popularity of these integrated devices. Smartphones have become indispensable tools, offering web browsing, operating systems, and the ability to run various applications. While the market is driven by factors like increasing Internet of Things (IoT) penetration and rapid technological advancements, it faces challenges related to health risks associated with prolonged smartphone use.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS211

Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Penetration of IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a burgeoning communication concept that interconnects various devices, including smartphones, with data, processes, and people, facilitating seamless communication. Technologies like Bluetooth, built-in sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking have made smartphones integral to the IoT ecosystem. Notably, the number of IoT devices, including smartphones, surged from 200 million units in 2016 to over 2.7 billion units in 2020. This increasing IoT penetration in smartphones is expected to be a significant driver of market growth.

Segments Overview

The global smartphones market encompasses various segments, including brand, operating system, RAM size, generation, screen size, price range, distribution channel, component-hardware, and component-software.

By Brand

Apple

Samsung : Expected to hold a dominant market share of over 30% due to strong global demand.

: Expected to hold a dominant market share of over 30% due to strong global demand. Xiaomi : Anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 14% owing to competitive pricing.

: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 14% owing to competitive pricing. Oppo

Huawei

VIVO

Others

By Operating System

Android : Estimated to capture over 70% of the market share due to its user-friendly nature.

: Estimated to capture over 70% of the market share due to its user-friendly nature. Windows

iOS: Expected to account for 35% of Android’s volume by 2030.

By RAM Size

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB : Major segment driven by increased demand among younger consumers.

: Major segment driven by increased demand among younger consumers. More than 8GB

By Generation

3G

4G

5G: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to technological advancements.

By Screen Size

Below 4.0?

4.0?-5.0?

Above 5.0?: The above 5.0? segment is expected to dominate due to rising demand.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS211

By Price Range

< US$ 100

US$ 101 – US$ 200

US$ 201 – US$ 500 : Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9%.

: Expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9%. US$ 501

By Distribution Channel

Online Brand Website E-Marketplaces

Offline Multi Brand Store Brand Store : Offline channels are preferred in developing economies, while online channels grow rapidly.



By Component – Hardware

Battery

Display Technology LCD LED OLED

System-on-a-chip (SoC)

CPU

Graphics Processing Unit

Memory Management Unit

Connectivity

Modems

Camera

Sensors Accelerometer Gyroscope Digital Compass Ambient Light Sensor Proximity Sensor : Sensors hold a significant share (around 27%) due to technological advancements.



By Component – Software

Kernel : Expected to hold the largest market share and grow at a rate of 8.1%.

: Expected to hold the largest market share and grow at a rate of 8.1%. Middleware

Application Execution Environment (AEE)

User Framework Environment

Application Suite: All segments expected to witness significant growth rates.

Regional Overview

The global smartphones market is regionally divided into Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific : Expected to hold the largest market share and witness the fastest growth rate (6.49%), driven by major market players, especially in China.

: Expected to hold the largest market share and witness the fastest growth rate (6.49%), driven by major market players, especially in China. North America: Anticipated to hold the second largest market share due to the presence of Apple, a major global brand.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global smartphones market include ZTE Corp., Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Apple Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, and others. These top players collectively hold more than 65% of the market share and actively engage in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Market Insights

The global smartphones market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging market development, diversification opportunities, and the competitive landscape. It also provides valuable information on consumer behavior, brand preferences, and technological trends within the market.

Conclusion

The smartphones market is poised for continuous growth, driven by factors like IoT integration and technological advancements. Despite challenges related to prolonged usage, smartphones remain integral to our lives. Established and emerging players play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smartphones, catering to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

Get a sample PDF of the report at: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS211

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS211

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us