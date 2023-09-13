Revving Up Efficiency: Exploring the Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market 2031

Introduction

The global two-wheeler logistics market, valued at USD 334.2 Million in 2021, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 461.8 Million by 2027, with an impressive CAGR of 5.5%. This market’s momentum is driven by the growing demand for last-mile delivery, evolving customer expectations, and cost-effective delivery alternatives. Additionally, factors such as traffic congestion, electrification policies, and battery infrastructure development contribute to the market’s expansion.

Growth Influencers

1. Increasing Demand for Last Mile Delivery

Last-mile delivery, the final leg of the supply chain journey, is pivotal in ensuring swift and efficient product delivery to end-customers. Two-wheeler logistics are becoming increasingly vital for last-mile delivery operations. This surge in demand for last-mile delivery services is a significant catalyst for market growth.

2. Companies Shifting to Cost-Efficient Delivery Alternatives

Companies are recognizing the cost advantages of employing two-wheelers for logistics purposes. Compared to larger vehicles, two-wheelers offer a more cost-effective alternative. Furthermore, the adoption of battery-operated two-wheelers is gaining traction, further reducing logistics costs. This shift towards cost-efficient delivery alternatives is expected to propel market growth.

Segments Overview

The global two-wheeler logistics market can be segmented into three main categories: component, application, and end-use.

By Component

Motorcycle

Moped

The moped segment is poised to exhibit the fastest growth rate of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period. Mopeds are preferred for their ease of storage and transportation of goods compared to motorcycles.

By Application

Food

Retail

Groceries

Mail

Logistics

The retail segment dominated the market in 2021, capturing over 50% of the market share, driven by the increasing demand for two-wheeler logistics in the retail sector. The groceries segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate of 6.3% due to the rising number of online grocery stores worldwide.

By End Use

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

B2B (Business-to-Business)

The B2C segment is projected to achieve the fastest growth rate of approximately 5.7% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising preference for omnichannel and organized shopping experiences.

Regional Overview

The global two-wheeler logistics market spans North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

North America : Estimated to generate the highest revenue of around USD 140 million by 2027, driven by the presence of major market players in the region.

: Estimated to generate the highest revenue of around USD 140 million by 2027, driven by the presence of major market players in the region. Europe: Expected to hold a market opportunity of approximately USD 30 Million during 2021 to 2027 due to the growing e-commerce industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global two-wheeler logistics market include Stuart, GogoX, Shippify, and others. These market leaders are actively involved in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to fortify their market presence. For instance, Bringg, a logistics company, partnered with Blue Yonder in December 2021 to enhance seamless omni-channel consumer experiences.

Market Insights

The global two-wheeler logistics market report offers comprehensive insights into market penetration, emerging market development, diversification opportunities, and the competitive landscape. It also delves into consumer behavior, brand preferences, and technological trends within the market.

Conclusion

The global two-wheeler logistics market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the need for efficient last-mile delivery and cost-effective delivery alternatives. While challenges such as rising labor costs and changing customer preferences persist, the market’s expansion continues. Established and emerging players play pivotal roles in shaping the market’s evolution, catering to diverse consumer needs and enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations.

