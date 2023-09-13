US lawmakers issue statement calling for Taiwan's inclusion in UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Noting the start of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), U.S. lawmakers issued a statement that expressed "steadfast support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations," on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

The statement was issued by the co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, Gerry Connolly, Mario Diaz-Balart, Ami Bera, and Andy Barr. The statement rejected prior actions by the U.N., most notably the adoption of UNGA Resolution 2758, which prohibited Taiwan from such meaningful participation on the world stage.

U.S. lawmakers alleged that U.N. Resolution 2758 "does not address the issue of the representation of Taiwan and its people in the United Nations or any related organizations." Congress has passed "numerous bills and resolutions to explicitly support Taiwan’s inclusion in regional and international activities," including H.R. 1176 in July 2023, also known as the Taiwan International Solidarity Act.

"Taiwan has proven to be a responsible and reliable partner in supporting global health, expanding regional prosperity, and promoting international security," said U.S. lawmakers. They added, "As the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continues to encroach upon neighbors, including Taiwan, the United States must once again demonstrate resolute support for this strategic partner."

U.S. lawmakers made a special plea to the current administration. "We urge the Biden Administration to continue robust advocacy for Taiwan while using all diplomatic and other appropriate means to encourage more countries to join the effort," they said.

The White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech to the UNGA on September 19. U.S. lawmakers timed their appeal in hopes that Biden will comment on the status of Taiwan.