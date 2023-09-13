Canada optimistic about investment protection deal with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canadian officials based in Taiwan are optimistic a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) can be signed by the end of 2023, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Ed Jager, a senior trade commissioner with the Canadian mission in Taipei, described Taiwan as an important element in his country’s Indo-Pacific strategy, per CNA. He was speaking at a forum about “Unlocking Opportunities: Strengthening British Columbia – Taiwan Trade Relations” in Vancouver on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

FIPA talks are moving along smoothly, leading him to express confidence that the agreement could be signed by the end of the year. He also said that Taiwan fulfilled most of the conditions necessary for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Canada will chair the 12-member trade group next year, though no timing has been mentioned for Taiwan’s accession. Taipei filed its membership application in Sept. 2021, less than a week after China, causing concern that Beijing might try to interfere in its bid.