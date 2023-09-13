New India envoy to Taiwan hails growing economic partnership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new India Taipei Association (ITA) Director-General, Manharsinh Yadav, emphasized the economic potential of Taiwan-India ties in a meeting with Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

India has a vast market and Taiwan is a leader in the manufacturing industry, Yadav said. These commonalities, complementarities, and shared interests make the relationship between India and Taiwan robust, he said.

The representative said he believed in the strength of bilateral relations, pointing to Taiwan's plan to establish a new office in Mumbai and the interest of Taiwanese companies like Foxconn in investing in India, according to a Cabinet press release. He highlighted the similarities between India and Taiwan, both being open and diverse democratic nations that respect human rights.

Yadav said he sees significant potential for further development in areas such as economy, trade, investment, and labor. He also mentioned that Taiwan and India are currently negotiating MOUs in labor and traditional medicine. This demonstrates the positive direction in which both countries are moving, he said.

Chen said that India's vast market and potential business opportunities make it a top choice for global investors. The Taiwanese government will continue to encourage companies to invest and establish factories in India, he said, which aligns with Indian government initiatives such as "Digital India" and "Make in India."

Chen also noted the progress in bilateral relations in economy, education, culture, and supply chains. He expressed confidence that the newly established Taiwan Office in Mumbai will further enhance the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

The premier said that as the first democratic country in Asia, Taiwan values democracy, freedom, and human rights, just like India. As a responsible member of the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan will continue to strengthen economic, trade, and security cooperation with India and like-minded partners, promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Yadav has replaced former ITA Director-General Gourangalal Das, who left the post in the summer. Yadav previously served in India’s Prime Minister’s Office.