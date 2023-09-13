Aon Names Jeff Plein as Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific Region, Bringing Expertise in Business Operations to Better Serve Clients

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 September 2023 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Jeff Plein has been named as the chief operating officer (COO) for the Asia-Pacific region, effective Sept. 11.





Plein will report to Mindy Simon, global chief operating officer, and Anne Corona, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific. He is based in Singapore and joins the Aon Asia-Pacific Executive Committee and the Aon Business Services Global Leadership Team.



"We are delighted to welcome Jeff to Aon. He is an outstanding leader and his extensive experience in driving operational excellence will help further develop the world-class operations and technological capabilities that Aon delivers to our clients in the Asia-Pacific region," said Corona.



Plein succeeds Bill Hooper, who was named as global COO of Commercial Risk Solutions, for which he will relocate to the United Kingdom later this year.



"With his extensive experience in investment management, banking and the broader financial services sector, Jeff will bring strong insights that will help our firm continue to deliver innovative solutions as we help our clients to be better informed and better advised," added Simon.



Plein will work closely with regional and global teams to support growth and deliver a differentiated client experience, with responsibility for the design and execution of all aspects of the Asia-Pacific operating model.



"The Asia-Pacific region presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation," said Plein. "I am looking forward to building on the firm's vision to help clients make better decisions as they face today's rapidly changing, increasingly complex and interconnected challenges. Working together with our colleagues, we will continue to leverage technology, data and insights to deliver enhanced solutions and capabilities for our clients in the region."



Plein joins Aon from Citibank, where he worked since 2018 as managing director, Asia Pacific head of securities services operations. He has previously held senior roles at Fullerton Fund Management, BlackRock and Pacific Investment Management Company.



For more information about Aon in the Asia Pacific region, please visit www.aon.com/apac.



About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.



