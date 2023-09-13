22,000 Chinese sparrowhawks spotted in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An autumn wind has begun to blow, bringing with it 22,000 Chinese sparrowhawks on Tuesday (Sept. 12), according to Kenting National Park authorities.

The arrival of this small raptor, which breeds in Korea and China and regularly winters in warmer climates such as the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, is just the beginning of more crossings to come. Kenting regularly sees the autumn arrival of the gray-faced buzzard, crested honey hawk, Japanese sparrowhawks, and kestrels.

Among these migratory raptors, the Chinese sparrowhawk is the most numerous, with peak sightings in southern Taiwan occurring in mid-September. Richly colored, with a beautiful orange-red hue from its chest to its abdomen, it has a coloration scheme that is not seen in other raptors in Taiwan.

Kenting National Park Administration Deputy Director Hsu Shu-kuo (許書國) said 200 Chinese sparrowhawks were spotted on Monday (Sept. 11), and the following day, Tuesday (Sept. 12), some 22,000 were spotted. Hsu said this year’s migration was potentially delayed by successive typhoons occurring around Taiwan in early September, per CNA.



A huge flock of Chinese sparrowhawks flies overhead. (Kenting National Park photo)

Despite beautiful plumage and vast numbers, local birdwatcher's best-loved raptor continues to be the gray-faced buzzard, which is often referred to as the "National Day bird" because of its mid-October arrival.

Kenting National Park encouraged people wanting to watch raptor crossings to visit Lingxiao (凌霄) Pavilion and Hanbi (涵碧) Pavilion in Sheding Natural Park (社頂自然公園), which are ideal viewing spots. When observing raptors, bringing sun protection and binoculars is encouraged.

Kenting National Park has arranged volunteer guides to provide detailed information about raptors at Lingxiao Pavilion from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on successive weekends (Sept. 16–17 and Sept. 23–24).