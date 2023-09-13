US, Canadian warships carry out Noble Wolverine exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. and Canadian warships that transited through the Taiwan Strait four days ago are now taking part in joint exercises in the South China Sea.

The U.S. 7th Fleet on Tuesday (Sept. 12) issued a press release saying the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) frigate are conducting maneuvers in the South China Sea. The Noble Wolverine exercise, which is being carried out in multiple phases, includes "maneuvering drills, small boat operations, and helicopter flight deck training, as well as routine bilateral surface operations."



Cmdr. Isaia Infante (left) speaks with Cmdr. Sam Patchell. (U.S. 7th Fleet photo)

During the exercises, the two naval vessels also conducted at-sea replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202).

Sam Patchell, the commanding officer of HMCS Ottawa, was cited by the U.S. 7th Fleet as saying, “By continuing to operate in the Indo-Pacific, the Royal Canadian Navy is building relationships with partner nations and reinforcing partnerships with our allies like the U.S. Navy." He added that joint drills such as Nobile Wolverine "build a level of trust and interoperability that can only be forged at sea."



Sailors from HMCS Ottawa pilot rigid-hull inflatable boat toward USS Ralph Johnson on Sep. 6 in the South China Sea. (U.S. 7th Fleet photo)

Commander Isaia Infante of the USS Ralph Johnson, which is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan said, “Noble Wolverine allows our allied sailors to work closely together at sea and grow that crucial interoperability as a fighting team." He went on to say, “We know that people across the region share our dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we're excited to work with all of those partners and allies in pursuit of our shared goals.”