DHL Express tops Great Place to Work Asia® list for 2023

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 September 2023 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has once again earned the top spot on the Best Workplaces in Asia™ list. This underscores DHL Express's commitment to building a positive, supportive and inclusive work environment for its employees to excel and thrive in. This year, 23 countries across Asia Pacific are conferred a Great Place to Work Certified™, an increase from 19 in 2022."We are honored to be the best workplace in Asia. It attests to our "People First" approach to build a strong community of passionate employees, whose team spirit and shared values define DHL Express," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "This is why we celebrate our people and recognize their hard work as we believe that motivated people can deliver exceptional service quality. This achievement speaks volume of our effort to build a strong people culture and we'll continue to maintain that."DHL Express believes that employee development is important to talent retention and attraction. It regularly organizes training and upskilling programs for its employees to ensure they continue to hone their skills and harness their potential. The company's cultural change programs – Certified International Specialist (CIS )and Certified International Manager (CIM) – are more than a training program as they give every employee the skills and knowledge to become a specialist in international express delivery. The programs are instrumental in deepening the employee culture and getting them acquainted with the company values. In the last decade, more than 460,000 CIS and CIM trainings were carried out for employees across the region."Another example is the Shift Up a Gear program, which helps women at DHL Express progress into leadership positions. It is designed to increase the share of women in management by building the female talent pipeline. This is done by matching women to a management team member and providing them with coaching and mentoring. It is also an integral part of the DHL Group's diversity roadmap to improve gender balance in the organization. The Group aims to achieve at least 30 percent female executives in management by 2025."Topping the Asia list is definitely not by chance but a result of everyone's diligence to make our workplace fair and inclusive. It is also the structured programs that we have in place to exchange honest feedback, recognize and celebrate our people, and regularly train and upskill them. We will continue to examine and improve our people practices to ensure we remain the preferred employer of choice for all. We will also invest in programs to nurture our talents and provide them with a fulfilling career journey," said Mateen Thiruselvaam, Senior Vice President for Human Resources - Asia Pacific, DHL Express.In addition to talent development, DHL Express is focused on celebrating its people and ensure they have a sense of belonging. Company initiatives, such as "Appreciation Week" recognize the hard work and effort of employees around the world while the "Employee of the Year" program celebrates selected employees for having demonstrated the company's core values of 'speed', 'passion', 'can do' and 'right first time'.Employees are connected by the Group's purpose of 'connecting people, improving lives', where they go above and beyond their job scope to make a positive contribution to the communities around them. This includes participating in corporate responsibility programs, such as DHL's Got Heart, Global Volunteering Day, and Go programs – GoGreen, GoHelp, GoTeach and GoTrade.At the heart of DHL Express's employee engagement success is the innovative Smart Connect platform. Not just a communication tool, Smart Connect is a digital ecosystem that empowers employees to access company news and resources, HR services, and exchange ideas and feedback anywhere, anytime. As employees from diverse backgrounds and locations can connect, collaborate, and recognize each other's good work, it has also contributed to high employee engagement since its launch in 2022.The annual Great Place to Work® list is considered as one of the most comprehensive benchmarks for assessing workplace culture, employee engagement and organizational trust. Additionally, DHL Group employees participates in the annual Employee Opinion Survey, which allows team members to anonymously provide valuable feedback on various aspects of the organization. These two survey results motivate the company to act upon the feedback and adapt the policies to improve employee welfare and development. With deeper employee engagement, the employees can deliver higher quality of service to customers.Hashtag: #DHLExpress #GreatPlacetoWorkAsia #AsOne

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.