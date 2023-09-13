Alexa
Michigan governor in Taiwan to enhance bilateral partnership

Gretchen Whitmer is 1st Michigan governor to visit Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/13 09:47
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michigan values its partnership with Taiwan and seeks to bolster bilateral ties, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Monday (Sept. 11).

Whitmer, the first Michigan governor to visit Taiwan, is leading a delegation consisting of economic and trade officials to enhance exchanges with the Taiwanese government and business community, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The group intends to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's economic and trade strengths, innovation capabilities, and industrial environment, she said at a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Chun (李淳). The governor said she looks forward to further deepening interactions with Taiwan and working together to promote supply chain resilience.

Lee said Taiwan and the U.S. are essential partners who both cherish the values of democracy and freedom. Taiwan's interactions with Michigan have been close, he said.

The two sides signed an MOU on economic cooperation in May, strengthening cooperation in high-tech fields such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence, the deputy minister said. This collaboration encourages both sides to create a resilient supply chain and strengthen partnerships in education, trade, technology, and other areas, he said.

Taiwan and Michigan are important economic and trade partners, MOFA said. Whitmer’s visit contributes to more robust mutual understanding between the two governments and industries and will help explore more cooperation opportunities and deepen the mutually beneficial partnership between Taiwan and Michigan, it added.

Michigan established a bipartisan “Taiwan Friendship Caucus” in March 2022, becoming the sixth Midwestern state to do so after Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Indiana. The caucus is comprised of 20 Michigan senators and representatives and is co-chaired by state Senators Stephanie Chang (張理) and Jim Runestad and state Representatives Jim Lilly, Kevin Coleman, Ryan Berman, and Kelly Breen.
