AUTO RACING: Reddick moves on in NASCAR playoffs, but regular-season champ Truex has some work to do

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m., and qualifying, 5:20 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Last year: Chris Buescher won after starting 20th.

Last race: Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas, winning for the second time this season and assuring himself a spot in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Fast facts: Reddick passed team co-owner Denny Hamlin for the lead and joined Kyle Larson as drivers with secured spots in the Round of 12. ... Hamlin finished second, followed by Erik Jones, Larson and defending series champion Joey Logano. ... With one race remaining before the playoff field is cut down from 16, Kevin Harvick holds the 12th spot, with Martin Truex Jr., the regular-season champion, seven points below the cut line. Others below the line: Bubba Wallace (-19), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-22) and Michael McDowell (-40).

Next race: Sept. 24, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Food City 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Last year: Noah Gragson won his third of four straight races after starting ninth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek dominated, winning both early stages at Kansas and finishing with his series-best sixth victory of the year while Parker Kligerman claimed the last spot in the 12-driver playoffs when he finished fourth and Riley Herbst crashed early.

Fast facts: Nemechek led 154 of the 200 laps. ... Brandon Jones finished second but needed a victory to make the postseason. Sheldon Creed finished third and Austin Hill was fifth. ... Kligerman rallied after Herbst nudged him into the wall, putting him two laps down. ... Sammy Smith, already in the playoffs with an early season victory at Phoenix, crashed for the seventh race in a row. ... Another playoff driver, Cole Custer, crashed after hitting debris.

Next race: Sept. 23, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.

Last year: Ty Majeski won after starting sixth.

Last race: Christian Eckes took the lead on the final restart at Kansas to lead his only two laps of the race and gain a berth in the Round of 8.

Fast facts: Eckes prevailed in a three-wide fight for the lead against Corey Heim and Zane Smith. It was his third victory of the year and the fourth of his career. ... Taylor Gray finished second and Matt DiBenedetto was third but missed out on a playoff advancement by five points to 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes. ... Also eliminated was three-time series champion Matt Crafton, who finished 33rd and missed advancing by 11 points.

Next race: Sept. 30, Talladega, Alabama.

FORMULA ONE

Singapore Grand Prix

Site: Marina Bay, Singapore.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Marina Bay street circuit.

Race distance: 62 laps, 191.821 miles.

Last year: Sergio Perez won after starting second.

Last race: Two-time defending series champion Max Verstappen won his record-breaking 10th consecutive Formula One race, leading a 1-2 finish for Red Bull at Monza.

Fast facts: Verstappen (12) and Perez have won all 14 races this season and 24 of the last 25. ... Carlos Sainz Jr.'s third-place finish at Monza was his first podium of the season. He outran Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in what is considered a home race for the team. ... Sainz led the first 14 laps after starting on the pole, the longest any non-Red Bull driver has led a race this season. ... Red Bull is eight victories from becoming the first team to sweep an F1 season.

Next race: Sept. 24, Tokyo.

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou became the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.

Next race: Next season.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Indianapolis.

Next event: Sept. 14-17, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Sept. 15, Hanford, California, and Sept. 16, Placerville, California.

___

