US explorer saved after being trapped in Turkish cave

Rescuers pulled to safety US explorer Mark Dickey on Tuesday after he spent nine days trapped in a cave in Turkey.

The 40-year-old explorer became stuck after he developed stomach problems while examining the depths of the Morca Cave in Turkey's Taurus Mountains.

"Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," the Turkish Caving Federation said.

It added that the "cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully."

Nine-day rescue operation

More than 150 rescuers from Turkey, Croatia, Italy and other countries worked for nine days to rescue Dickey.

Footage from previous phases of the operation showed Dickey lying inside the cave and receiving treatment by a medical team after he reportedly suffered gastrointestinal bleeding.

Rescuers had to first widen some of the cave's narrow passages, install ropes to pull Dickey up vertical shafts on a stretcher and set up temporary camps along the way.

The explorer's parents, Debbie and Andy Dickey, thanked the international caving community, doctors, rescuers and the Turkish government for helping rescue their son.

"The fact that our son, Mark Dickey, has been moved out of Morca Cave in stable condition is indescribably relieving and fills us with incredible joy," they said in a statement.

Who is Mark Dickey?

Dickey was part of a team mapping the 1,276-meter (4,186-foot) deep Morca cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association.

On Thursday, Turkish authorities released a video of Dickey inside the cave standing and talking.

However, he said he was not "healed on the inside" and needed help to get out.

Dickey is a well-known cave researcher from New York. He is also a cave rescuer himself who has participated in many international expeditions.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)