Ukraine updates: Putin says 1,000 Russian soldiers sign up each day

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that 1,000 to 1,500 Russians were signing voluntary contracts to join the military every day.

Putin was responding to a question about whether Russia needed to introduce a new conscription drive to boost its military effort in Ukraine, something the Kremlin has repeatedly said is not necessary.

Over the past six or seven months, 270,000 people have signed voluntary contracts, Putin said at an economic forum in Russia's Far East.

The numbers could not be independently verified.

Earlier this month, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and former President Dmitry Medvedev said 280,000 people had signed up since the start of the year.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, September 12:

Scholz says peaceful solution for Ukraine takes effort and time

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is dampening expectations of a swift and peaceful resolution to Russia's war in Ukraine.

However, it has now been possible to bring important states to the table and work together to advance the principles for a peaceful solution, Scholz said.

He was speaking at the International Meeting for Peace of the Catholic Community of Sant'Egidio in Berlin.

"That takes effort and time. Time that we don't actually have because Russia continues to bomb, torture and kill in Ukraine," he said, adding that working for peace requires patience.

Scholz once again defended German arms deliveries to Ukraine. "We will continue to support Ukraine in its right to self-defense for as long as necessary," he stressed. "I think this is not only necessary politically and strategically, but also necessary in terms of peace ethics."

The chancellor warned against "sham solutions" that were peaceful in name only. "Peace without freedom is called oppression, and peace without justice is called diktat," he said.

The German government therefore fully supports Ukraine's demands for a just peace that respects the principles of the United Nations Charter and the principles of territorial integrity and independence, Scholz said: "The law must overcome violence and not the other way around."

Ukraine's Zelenskyy vetoes asset declaration law containing loophole

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoed a parliamentary bill that sought to retain closed asset declarations for officials.

Parliament voted last week to restore a declaration rule that was suspended after Russia's 2022 invasion as a security precaution, but — in an important loophole — to keep the disclosures closed to the public for another year.

"The reason (for the veto) is clear: declarations must be fully revealed. Right now. Not in a year. The register must be opened right now," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app. "This key amendment must be made before the law can be passed again. Swiftly."

A public petition asking Zelenskyy to veto the amended measure had rapidly gained tens of thousands of signatures, far above the required 25,000 needed for presidential consideration.

Anti-graft campaigners and opposition lawmakers among others believe the bill in its current form defeats the primary purpose of the measure to hold officials accountable.

The International Monetary Fund had singled out the return of mandatory asset declarations as one of several benchmarks for paying out part of a $15.6 billion (€14.6 billion) IMF assistance package.

Putin says 270,000 joined Russian army over past 6-7 months

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that 1,000 to 1,500 Russians were signing voluntary contracts to join the military every day.

Putin was responding to a question about whether Russia needed to introduce a new compulsory mobilization drive to boost its military effort in Ukraine, something the Kremlin has repeatedly said is not necessary.

"We had a partial mobilisation... We called up 300,000 people. Now, in the last six-seven months, 270,000 people have voluntarily signed contracts to serve in the Russian army," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"Moreover, the process continues, with 1,000-1,500 people coming every day to sign contracts," he added.

Earlier this month, former President Dmitry Medvedev said 280,000 people had signed up since the start of the year.

The figures could not be independently verified.

Moscow's air defense system recalibrated to protect against drones — UK

Russia has readjusted its air defense around Moscow to protect against Ukrainian drone attacks, the UK Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update.

"Since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 air defense systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps," the update said. The aim is to provide better defense against drone attacks that "the city now experiences most days."

Since the December 2022 attacks on the Russian Engels and Ryazan air bases, Russia had also installed the Pantsir anti-aircraft system on the roofs of public buildings in Moscow, the UK ministry said.

This is intended to enable the detection of so-called kamikaze drones. But, the update added, it was probably also a high-profile measure to reassure the public and demonstrate that the authorities have the threat under control.

Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for first trip since pandemic

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, South Korea's military and Russian state media said, where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The Ministry of National Defense believes that North Korea's Kim Jong Un entered Russia early this morning using a private train," Seoul said.

The meeting would be Kim's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the hermit state to tighten its border restrictions even further.

Analysts, as well as US officials, believe the meeting could be a chance for Putin to request artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea to be used against Ukraine.

In return, Kim is reportedly seeking advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

dh/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)