MediaOne Business Group: Private-Public Partnership To Boost Singapore SME Growth Through Digital Marketing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 September 2023 - MediaOne Business Group Pte Ltd ("MediaOne"), a leading digital marketing agency based in Singapore, is proud to announce its continued success in providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions to a wide range of clients, including large enterprises such as Canon, Enterprise Singapore, NUS, Singtel, SingHealth, and the Dairy Farm Group. Leveraging its expertise in SEO, SEM, social media marketing, and social media advertising, MediaOne has now distilled its award-winning strategies and services to cater specifically to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore.



As a recognized Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) accredited vendor, MediaOne is well positioned to assist SMEs in Singapore in scaling up their marketing efforts. The PSG accreditation demonstrates MediaOne's commitment to helping businesses become profitable, grow, and achieve self-sustainability in terms of marketing and market share in an accelerated timeframe.



MediaOne's PSG-accredited services have seen remarkable success in driving results for businesses in Singapore. With a consistent track record of providing double-digit growth in client traffic, reach, and engagement, as well as thousands of search engine ranking improvements and impressive ROI, MediaOne has enabled SMEs to enhance their online presence, reach a broader audience, and increase their revenue streams.



Recognizing the growing importance of social media in the digital landscape, MediaOne has recently been awarded accreditation to offer social media marketing and social media advertising services to further support businesses in their marketing endeavors.



Tom Koh, CEO of MediaOne, stated, "We are delighted to extend our PSG-accredited services to include social media marketing and advertising. This accreditation is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier digital marketing solutions. We have witnessed strong and sustained demand for these services, and we are committed to helping SMEs succeed in the ever-evolving digital marketplace."



In addition to its PSG accreditation, MediaOne also encourages SMEs to act swiftly, as support from the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit (SFEC) grants may see reductions by the middle of next year. By partnering with MediaOne, SMEs can take advantage of PSG-accredited services and SFEC grants to optimize their marketing efforts and drive growth.



Hashtag: #business #technology #marketing #digitalmarketing #grants #singapore





https://www.linkedin.com/company/mediaone-business-group-pte-ltd/

https://www.facebook.com/mediaonesingapore/

https://www.instagram.com/mediaonesingapore/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MediaOne

MediaOne Business Group Pte Ltd ("MediaOne") is a leading digital marketing agency based in Singapore, specializing in SEO, SEM, social media marketing, and social media advertising. With a proven track record of delivering double-digit growth in client traffic, reach, engagement, thousands of search engine ranking improvements, and impressive ROI for large enterprises and SMEs alike, MediaOne is committed to helping businesses thrive in the digital age.



For more information about MediaOne and its PSG-accredited digital marketing solutions, please visit https://mediaonemarketing.com.sg/psg-digital-marketing-vendor-singapore/.